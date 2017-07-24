Women who kept India in the game

Raut (86) played through cramps. Raut (86) played through cramps.

Jhulan Goswami: Well into her 36th year, the veteran seamer showed she can still raise her game on the big stage. Her control over line and length was impeccable, and she troubled all the batters with subtle movement and variation. She got the prolific Sarah Taylor and the dangerous Natalie Sciver, the two highest scorers of the England innings, and Fran Wilson for a first-ball duck.

Poonam Yadav: Her loopy leg-breaks seem very inviting, but they can fox the best of batters. A juicy full toss accounted for the Tammy Beaumont, the highest scorer of the tournament, while skipper Heather Knight was trapped in front while going for a sweep. Poonam’s googlies, flippers and top-spinners kept the English girls, who were always looking for room to hit through the off-side, on their toes.

Punam Raut: As long as she was at the crease, the run chase was always under control. The diminutive opener hit a hundred against Australia, but had an opportunity to play the defining innings in a World Cup final. She never let the asking rate get out of hand, by rotating strike expertly and going for the big hits whenever the bowlers served up something loose. It was her dismissal in the 43rd over that allowed England a way back into the contest.

Harmanpreet KauR: There were concerns about her fitness after the once-in-a-lifetime knock against Australia in the semifinal. But she backed it up with an innings of immense maturity, her third successive 50-plus score, which seemed to be taking India to their first World Cup title. But an aggressive shot too many, when the match was in India’s control, cut her innings short.

