India women’s team winning World Cup will be bigger than 2011 World Cup win, says Gautam Gambhir

India’s opening batsman and skipper of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir has suggested that India women’s team winning the World Cup on Sunday would be a bigger achievement than the men’s team winning the title in 2011. He added that an IPL or a league similar to the women’s Big Bash League in Australia would be a big boost to the promotion of women’s cricket in the country. He also provided some interesting ideas on how to sell the concerned league, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

India women’s team are looking to create history when they play England in the final of the World Cup on Sunday at Lord’s. This is India’s second journey into the finals – last in 2005 – and the team looks in supreme control and oozing confidence following their massive 36 run victory over six-time and defending champions Australia in the semi-finals. Excerpts from the interview:

What has this run done for women’s cricket in India?

It has inspired a lot of girls in the country. They had already inspired so many girls to take up cricket. Same thing happened after Chak De! and now these 16 young girls have inspired this country. Not a lot of people used to follow women’s cricket and now they’re just one step away from creating history. I believe if they go on to win then this will be bigger than the men winning the 2011 World Cup. Going into 2011 World Cup, we were the favourites to win that title. And again it was happening in the sub-continent so we were not new to the conditions. Girls going to England, in different conditions and people wouldn’t give them the chance, never favourites but now they’re one step away from winning it. So if it happens, it will be bigger than 2011 and 1983 World Cup.

How do we make sure it isn’t one off?

Maybe the most important thing is the financial security – the contract system. I know it will be difficult for BCCI to pay them same as men but they should try and bridge the gap between women and men. I think there will be far more following if they go on to win the World Cup. Even if they don’t, they’ve already created an impact in the country. Second is something like an IPL for the women – it will have a massive impact. How the IPL has done for the men’s cricket; they’ve created the pool of players especially in limited over matches. There are so many players who are picked from the IPL and straight away they have the impact of playing in T20 and One Day cricket. The moment you have women’s IPL, you will give them financial security, have a bigger pool of players and you will never be overawed by the situation. So you would have already faced most of the players when you go and play abroad.

Will franchises be welcoming to women teams?

I’m sure they would (be interested). There’s nothing wrong with it. I feel that the sponsorship will remain the same. Sponsor who would sponsor the male team would happily sponsor the female team as well. It is just about helping and promoting women sport in India. You can have the same venue and maybe play the women’s matches before men’s matches so crowd comes in to see. That is going to be a great motivation for them. The financial security that it would provide would be great for their future and career.

Look what Harmanpreet Kaur did [she scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia in the semi-finals]. She could do that because she had the experience of playing the women’s Big Bash League in Australia. She never got overawed by the occasion or by the conditions. You just get better as players, you learn a lot as an individual when you play with great cricketers. Hope BCCI do it – even if not at the same time but create a window.

Your message to women’s team

Wish them all the best. They’ve had a massive impact on the World Cup and the country as well. A lot of people are following it and a lot of prayers are with them. Just one step more and once they do that, it will be bigger than the 2011 World Cup. All the wishes and prayers are with them. Good luck get the cup!

