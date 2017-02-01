India vs England: Hugs all-around as India win against England, watch video

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up six wickets for 25 runs against England. (Source: AP) Yuzvendra Chahal picked up six wickets for 25 runs against England. (Source: AP)

It was really over in a flash. England were at one stage 119 for the loss of two wickets and then lost their lost eight wicket for eight runs and from just 19 balls. That was the worst collapse in the history of T20 cricket. No one has ever had such a quick collapse. This resulted in England losing the T20 series and failing to win a single series on this tour of India.

Yuzvender Chahal’s record bowling effort helped India to a 75-run win in the final T20I. This helped India win the series as well. His effort is the best for an Indian bowler in the shortest format of the game. And his bowling figures are only second best after Ajantha Mendis.

Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets in his second spell. He first yorked Liam Plunkett and then had Tymal Mills caught at slips by Virat Kohli that gave India the win. Celebrations broke out after that catch as India registered a scintillating win over England.

Bangalore, known to be a small ground and for its passionate crowd, cheered every England wicket that fell. A beautiful video shows how the crowd went buzzing celebrating India’s win over England.

Out of the 11 international matches that both teams played on this tour, India won eight off them while England could win only two. One Test match was a draw. This T20 series was also Virat Kohli first as India’s full-time captain.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd