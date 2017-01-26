India vs England first T20I: Eoin Morgan, Joe Root take England to big win

England’s captain Eoin Morgan and Joe Root’s 83-run-partnership for the third wicket took the game away from India. (Source: AP) England’s captain Eoin Morgan and Joe Root’s 83-run-partnership for the third wicket took the game away from India. (Source: AP)

England beat India by seven wickets in the first of the three match T20 series at Kanpur. Skipper Eoin Morgan and Joe Root set up the victory for the visitors in front of a rather subdued crowd at the Green Park stadium.

Virat Kohli opened for India alongwith KL Rahul and the put together 34 runs in the first four overs before the latter was dismissed. Kohli was soon to depart in the seventh over having put 29 runs off 26 balls on the board.

Liam Plunkett then dismissed Yuvraj Singh in the 10th over and when India had made just 75 runs. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni then added a few auick runs on the board. But just as it started looking like the two can help India turn around a rather ordinary batting performance into a big total, Raina was dismissed for 34 off 23 balls. MS Dhoni then smashed around and tried to make a difference but India had lost too many batsmen by then. In the end, India made 147 runs for the loss of seven wickets with Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah on the crease.

Openers Jason Roy and Sam Billings got England off to a good start. The two had a partnership of 42 runs from just 3.2 overs when Roy became the first batsman to be dismissed. Billings followed in the same over and it seeemed like England may struggle in the match. Bothe wickets were taken by Yuzvendra Chahal.

But Eoin Morgan and Joe Root restored England’s dominance in the match. The two put together a partnership of 83 runs for the third wicket and thus pretty much took the game away from India. Morgan was the aggressor among the pair smashing four sixes and one four. He got to his seventh ODI half century. He did not last long after crossing the fifty-run-mark as he was dismissed at 51 by debutant Parvez Rasool.

Jaspreet Bumrah then sent Joe Root’s wickets flying in the 16th over twice. The first time India were celebrating thinking they had got the wicket but the umpire declared no ball. The free hit that followed was one that Root missed completely and the result was the samw, except that India just responded by collecting the ball.

England have hence taken a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. the second match is to be played in Nagpur at the Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd