India vs England Final, ICC Women’s World Cup: Important to embrace the occasion, says MS Dhoni 

India take on England in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP) India take on England in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: AP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has led India to many crucial games and tournament deciders throughout his career. Be it in his capacity as captain of the Indian team or now playing a not-so-official-role leadership role behind the stumps with Virat Kohli taking the captaincy honour. But with his wealth of experience, Dhoni suggested that the Indian women enjoy the occasion and the spectacle when they play England in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

India’s most successful skipper Dhoni has won it all when it comes to international tournaments. It started at the 2007 World T20, went on to the 2011 World Cup and then the 2013 Champions Trophy, so when he says something about playing a crunch, decisive game, you stand up and take notice.

Dhoni who was in Chennai as part of the promotional activities for the start of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, said the game could change with one moment of brilliance and hopes that it is India’s title by the end of the evening. “I am superstitious about a few words, so I won’t use them. The women’s team has done exceedingly well throughout the World Cup. What’s important is to embrace the occasion. Don’t focus on the result… not to think what if we win or what if we don’t win? What’s important is that as a team you’ll have done very well… all of you have contributed.”

“That one extraordinary performance will give you the World Cup. It can be a brilliant catch, it can be a good run out, it can be one good innings or a bowling spell. So that’s what it boils down to. Keep it simple and enjoy the occasion.”

He further said that playing a World Cup final is a rarity an it must be enjoyed – as is the case with sports. “World Cup final is something that doesn’t happen very often. It’s a sport and it is meant to be enjoyed. Of course, we all are backing you’ll win. Let’s make it a historic day for all of us,” he concluded.

Can the #WomenInBlue keep cool like @msdhoni to cross the line and lift the @ICC #WWC17? Watch Cricket LIVE at 2 PM, on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/kda0qJvjcG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 23, 2017

India women are going for their first World Cup title having tasted defeat in the 2005 edition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd