We were all crying after the ICC Women’s World Cup Final, says Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian women’s team gave more than a hundred percent during the entire tournament but even after coming such a long way and cementing their place into the final of the World Cup, the destiny chose to disappoint them for the second time.

The disappointment was clearly visible on the faces of all members of the team. The successful campaign thus far saw a bitter end as India lost by a narrow margin of nine runs at Lord’s on Sunday. India’s middle-order batter Harmanpreet Kaur, who showed master class in the semifinal against Australia, by smashing 171 runs, revealed the emotional state of the Indian players after their loss to England.

“We were all crying after the match. Even those assisting our team were crying. We all contributed with some speeches and messages. But then our support staff said nobody will cry when we reach the hotel. We then celebrated by eating dinner together. I’m really proud of my team because this has been my best moment and this is the best cricket we have played. Now, it’s like we lost enough, now we just want to keep winning,” she said in an interview to NDTV.

Harmanpreet also added that it doesn’t matter from which city you have come, what matters is your thinking. “Which city you are from doesn’t matter, what matters is what your thinking is. A dream has come true, a dream to play good cricket. Proud that we have made our country’s flag fly high,” she concluded.

