India vs England: Karun Nair turns maiden Test ton into double century

Karun Nair has played three matches and three innings. Having been handed a Test debut against England, he didn’t make the most of the chance in Mohali or Mumbai but in Chennai, he changed all that in the first innings.

In his first innings, Nair was unlucky to have been run out when skipper Virat Kohli called for a single but England’s Jos Buttler was quick with a direct hit to end his sojourn rather early.

In the next Test, he could only muster 13 before being caught leg before by Moeen Ali. It was yet another disappointing stay in the middle that was over a bit too soon.

However, in Chennai, he didn’t let those disappointments repeat. If his century from 185 balls wasn’t enough, he made it doubly great by reaching his two-hundred run mark from 306 balls. As Keaton Jennings came on to bowl in the post-Tea session, Nair strode forward on to his front foot and placed the ball beautifully for a boundary to reach 201 runs in the company of R Ashwin.

Nair is the third Indian to turn a maiden Test ton into a double hundred.

He took off his helmet and bathed in the applause from the Chennai crowd as India continued to strengthen its lead on the fourth day of the fifth Test.

Nair could have been the second double centurion in the match and in the Indian innings but for KL Rahul’s dismissal at 199.

