India vs England, 5th Test: When and where to watch live coverage on TV, live streaming

India will look to keep a clean record at home. (Source: File) India will look to keep a clean record at home. (Source: File)

After comfortably clinching the series in Mumbai, India will now look to make it 4-0 series win when they take on England in the fifth and final Test of the series in Chennai. The match begins on Thursday.

With India leadin the series 3-0 after dominating win at the Wankhede stadium, they will be hoping for a similar result in the fifth Test. India drew the first match in Rajkot but then went on to win the next three in Viskhapatnam, Mohali and Mumbai.

India captain Virat Kohli will look to keep the winning combition but given that India have already pocketed the series, he may be tempted to change the playing XI.

England captain ruled out pacer James Anderson for the Test due to “soreness” which makes way for Stuart Broad, who still has to prove his fitness.

When does the fifth Test between India and England start?

The fifth Test starts at 0920 hrs IST on Friday, December 16.

Where will be the fourth Test played?

The fifth Test match will be played at the M Chidambaram stadium, also known as the Chepauk, in Chennai.

Where can one watch the match live?

You can watch the live telecast of the fifth Test on Star Sports 1 & 3 and on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD. The match will also be live streamed online at HotStar.

Where can you follow the match?

For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow indianexpress.com