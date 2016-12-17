India vs England, 5th Test Stats: Interesting numbers from Day 2 in Chennai

Liam Dawson’s innings is the highest by England’s number eight or lower order batsman on Test debut. (Source: PTI) Liam Dawson’s innings is the highest by England’s number eight or lower order batsman on Test debut. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights on day two of the fifth and final Test between India and England in Chennai on Saturday.

# Moeen Ali’s splendid 146 is his second highest Test score behind the 155 not out vs Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street in May 2016.

# While batting as number four batsman in Tests, Ali is averaging 53.00 – his tally being 212 in four innings, including a hundred and a fifty.

# Moeen, with 337 runs at an average of 42.12 in the present series, has produced his best performance in a Test series, eclipsing the 316 (ave.63.20) in four Tests vs Pakistan in 2016.

# Adil Rashid (60) has posted his highest score vs India – his second fifty in Tests. His highest score remains the 61 vs Pakistan at Dubai (DSC) in October 2015.

# Liam Dawson (66 not out off 148 balls) has recorded the highest score by England’s number eight batsman on Test debut, eclipsing 59 by David Bairstow vs India at The Oval in 1979.

# In all, eight England batsmen have registered 50-plus on Test debut while batting at number eighth position.

# Dawson’s innings is the highest by England’s number eight or lower order batsman on Test debut, bettering the 65 by Darren Gough as number nine batsman vs New Zealand at Manchester in 1994.

# Australia’s Gavin Robertson was the last number eight or lower order batsman to record a fifty on Test debut in India – 57 at Chennai in March 1998.

# Dawson and Rashid have provided the sixth occasion of number eight and nine batsmen recording fifty-plus in the same Test innings for England.

# The above occasion is England’s second vs India – the first was Walter Robins (76) and Hedley Verity (66 not out) at Manchester in 1936.

# Rashid and Dawson put on 108 for the eighth wicket – England’s third highest stand for this wicket-position vs India in Tests – the highest being 168 between Ray Illingworth and Peter Lever at Manchester in 1971.

# The partnership is the second highest for the 8th wicket at Chepauk – the highest being 112 between Imran Khan and Wasim Akram for Pakistan in Chennai in February 1987. The highest eighth-wicket partnership by a visiting pair in India is 124 between Keith Boyce and Vivian Richards at Delhi in December 1974.

# The average eighth wicket partnership in the present series is 48.76 – the second highest for any wicket in the 2016-17 series, now in progress, next only to the 61.00 for the third wicket.

# Ravichandran Ashwin has captured Ben Stokes’ wicket five times in five Tests, all in current rubber. This tally is the most times a bowler has taken his wicket.