India vs England: A bittersweet symphony

KL Rahul reacts after being dismissed on 199 on Day 3 of the fifth Test match against England in Chennai. (Source: PTI) KL Rahul reacts after being dismissed on 199 on Day 3 of the fifth Test match against England in Chennai. (Source: PTI)

“IT WAS a good day till I got out.” That’s probably the best way KL Rahul could have put it while keeping his wits about him.

Put yourself in his shoes for a moment. You’re obviously knackered. You’ve after all spent almost the entire day in the middle playing your best-ever Test knock. It’s been a flawless innings. No edges, no miscues and hardly a ball has gone past your bat unless of course whenever you’ve wanted it you. Then on the cusp of a well-deserved maiden double-hundred, you’ve chased a wide delivery from Adil Rashid, probably the worst you’ve faced all day, and obligingly placed it into Jos Buttler’s hands at point. You’ve been left on your haunches, holding your head in agony and embarrassment. Then everyone wants to know how you felt about it. You’re obviously frustrated.

Now, put yourself in Alastair Cook’s shoes. For the second Test in a row, England have battled their way to substantial first innings totals. At Wankhede, they made 400. At Chennai, they have come close to going past 500.

The senior opening batsman in the opposition line-up, M Vijay, is injured and hasn’t walked out to bat yet. They have fought through a massive opening partnership and have got rid of their biggest nemeses, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The No.5 batsman, Karun Nair, is in his third Test and is yet to make a score of any significance. But as Cook & Co. trudge their weary bodies off the MA Chidambaram Stadium at the end of the third day, they are on the mat again. A young opener, who’s otherwise been in the wars, has stepped up and taken them apart with an imperious 199. Then, Nair has walked out and finally put his best foot forward at this level with a mature 71, and he’s still not done. He has Vijay for company at the other end with the score already 391 for 4, only 86 behind. Not to forget the in-form duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja still to come. India look good for 600, maybe even more. Yet again, with two days to go, the only team that could possibly lose the Test is England. Cook must be frustrated, too.

Unlike Rahul, however, Cook wasn’t put in a position where he had to describe his feelings about the day. Ben Stokes volunteered instead and he probably put it best too when asked about what his team could ‘get’ from a day like today by mentioning ‘a bit of sunburn probably’.

One could easily get sucked into the emotion that surrounded the Rahul dismissal — the shot, the reaction and the visible angst in him as he walked off the field — and focus on the one run he failed to score rather than the 199 that he did before that innocuous swish with the bat. Yes, it wasn’t an innings that was captivating in the real sense.

Probably because he just made it look so prosaic. Like he had just put his mind to batting on with no remorse for the English bowlers till whenever he chose to. Eventually, it was Rahul who chose the time of his departure, even if it left him heartbroken and shattered.

A fresh start

It’s been a tough couple of months at the end of what’s otherwise been a sensational breakthrough year. He’s been laid low by injuries, first a hamstring pull and then an unfortunate blow to the hand on the field. That’s meant he’s had to start afresh in almost every third innings. As a result, the free-flow of runs from earlier in year suddenly seems to have dried up. And it’s only obvious that he’s been desperate to break the rut, minor as it might be. Later in the day he would describe his state of mind leading up to the Chennai Test.

“I came back after one month and then again miss the third Test so it plays on your mind. After I missed out after the Vizag Test, my mind was thinking more about getting injured again than to focus on batting. When I reached Mumbai I changed my approach and thought that if I get injured I get injured and it doesn’t really matter. It’s tough to tell yourself that you won’t get injured again. It was important to get out there and not think about my pain and just do what I have been doing in the last 6-8 months.”

And it’s safe to say that on Sunday, Rahul did play like he had over the ‘last 6-8 months’ a period where he transformed himself from a promising batsman to a world-class one in the modern-day mould.

“Watch the ball and be patient” is a mantra that Rahul has often spoken about while describing his meteoric rise with the bat in 2016. And also the minor technical adjustment he’s made to achieve that. Then comes the trigger-movement, a slight, very minor, bend of the body. It’s like a click as if to tell the bowler “yes, I’m ready”. Like a model at the top of the ramp facing the crowd and the moment he firms his frame for the pose.

It allows him to pick the line and length of the ball precisely, and it’s the reason why you’ll often find Rahul good enough to play different shots, often to opposite sides of the pitch, to a ball pitching on the same spot-he swept and reverse-swept two deliveries from the same line and length in the same over for instance. It’s also the reason why he always seems so comfortable while launching the ball over the in-field, especially against the spinners. Rarely will you ever find him not reaching the pitch of the ball.

On Sunday, he hit three sixes off the English spinners. The first two came very early in the day off debutant Liam Dawson while the third off Moeen Ali took him from 187 to 193. His boundaries were on either side of the wicket. The drives as always were exquisite with the body leaning into the shot. But it was a flick through mid-wicket off Stuart Broad that really defined his technique. The ball slanted into his pads on a full length, but Rahul had already adjusted his footwork, moving his left-foot out to open his stance ever so slightly, to whip the ball through the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket precisely.

The Chennai crowd had gotten over their mid-Sunday lethargy and had finally found their voice by the time Rahul paddle swept Rashid from outside off-stump through the vacant fine-leg region to reach 199. They’d been living through every ball with him, cheering every run, cheering every connection between ball and his bat. The crowd was with him. The entire dressing-room is on its feet. And then he played the shot.

Rahul is a cricket tragic, one whose teammates would reportedly find yelling out for a quick single in his sleep. And you can be rest assured that he won’t sleep easy tonight. It also comes through in the way he talks about his game too — always precise and prudent, with little sentiment even while describing his head-in-the-hands moment. It’s been a year when he’s had to adjust a lot. To different formats, to a multitude of different openers and a new-found expectation whenever he walks out to bat. Not to forget the injury setbacks.

On Sunday, he capped off a wonderful year with probably the most lucid knock-one that exhibited both his skill and new-found confidence to the hilt-yet, even if he fell that one agonizing run short of making it that bit more special. This was the icing on the cake even if it missed that cherry on top.