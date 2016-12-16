India vs England, 5th Test: India toil hard as Moeen Ali takes England to 284/4 in Chennai

Moeen Ali will resume at unbeaten 120 on Saturday for England in Chennai. (Source: AP) Moeen Ali will resume at unbeaten 120 on Saturday for England in Chennai. (Source: AP)

Towards the fag end of the day, Virat Kohli threw the ball once again to R Ashwin, in the hope that he leading off-spinner may pick one wicket before close of play. It was just the penultimate over of the day with second new ball. Ashwin had gone wicket-less throughout the day. And that over did not bring any relief.

The first day of the fifth Test was a rare day for Ashwin as he went wicket-less at his home ground and England ended up at 284 for the loss of four wickets at stumps in Chennai.

On a slow track, Indian bowlers toiled hard for wickets and in the end, managed to pick only four of them. For England, Moeen Ali scored his fifth Test century and second of the series to help England inch closer to the 300-run mark.

It’s was another winning start for England captain Alastair Cook as he won the toss and elected to bat at the Chepauk on re-laid pitch that was clearly on the slower side. England had made two changes and brought in Stuart Broad in place of James Anderson while they handed a debut to Dawson, who replaced Chris Woakes.

India also had two changes to their side as Amit Mishra returned to the side in place of Jayant Yadav, who had a hamstring niggle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made way for Ishant Sharma, who did not disappoint and picked up the first England wicket of Keaton Jennings.

Cook was once again disappointed and was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, India’s most successful bowler of the day, picking up three wickets. The England captain was drawn forward by Jadeja and he edged it to slips from outside the off-stump. He fell to Jadeja for the fifth time in the series.

Joe Root and Ali who took England to 68 for the loss of two wickets at Lunch. The former was the anchor once again as he was unbeaten on 44 at the breal.

Ali got a reprieve when he flicked Jadeja to mid-wicket where KL Rahul dropped him after mistiming his jump and the ball slipped through his hands.

That was the only chance Ali gave and once he returned to the crease after the break, he looked in complete control. In the meantime, Root brought up his 27th Test half-century and looked well in command for century before Jadeja dismissed him after a successful review that left Root unhappy.

Root tried to sweep Jadeja and the Indian appealed for a caught behind. It was denied by the on-field umpire but India reviewed. There was a spike in the UltraEdge that made the third umpire reverse the decision. Root kicked the ground and shook his head before leaving for the pavillion.

Jonny Bairstow joined Ali, who completed his century in the final session, and took carried on England. He hit three sixes in a quick innings of 49 but then played a loose drive to covers off Jadeja.

Ben Stokes was the other unbeaten batsman with Moeen Ali at the close of play.