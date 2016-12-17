India solid in reply to England’s 477 on Day 2

Parthiv Patel and KL Rahul have India off to a comfortable start. (Source: Reuters) Parthiv Patel and KL Rahul have India off to a comfortable start. (Source: Reuters)

Parthiv Patel had kept wickets for 157 overs when he came on to open the innings alongside KL Rahul. That is over five sessions of play in the fifth Test of the India-England series in hot conditions of Chennai. But as the bails were removed and he walked back to the pavillion at close of play on Day 2, there was little fatigue to show from him or Rahul for that matter. India had cut down England’s first innings score of 477 by 60 runs and hadn’t lost a wicket in the process.

Murali Vijay couldn’t open the innings due to an external shoulder injury which had him off the field when England were dismissed. Given its an external injury, the regular Indian opener can come on to bat whenever he’s ready.

England could only get to this strong total with the tail coming good as debutant Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid produced a defiant show to put together 108 runs for the eighth wicket. Both of them produced half century knocks to frustrated the Indian bowling attack which had made inroads with early wickets into the day.

R Ashwin had lured Ben Stokes on just the fifth delivery of the morning to produce an edge which was taken by Parthiv behind the stumps. Ishant Sharma struck to dismiss Jos Buttler leg before as the Indian pace attack continued to attack Moeen Ali’s poor defence of the short ball.

Finally, Umesh Yadav got Ali for 146 runs with the leftie mistiming a short delivery for a pull that was taken by Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket.

Dawson didn’t have the nicest of welcomes to Test cricket with Ishant banging in short to him on the second ball and it smacking the helmet. However, that didn’t deter him or Rashid who went about their business with comfort for the second century stand of the inning.

Rashid was eventually dismissed by Yadav as he edged one behind to Parthiv for 60. On the other hand, Dawson remained unbeaten on 66 with Jake Ball the final wicket to fall courtesy a Jake Ball googly.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd