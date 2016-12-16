India vs England: Monkey off back, Virat Kohli eyes Year of Dog

Virat Kohli plays with a sniffer dog at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The fifth and final India-England Test begins on Friday. PTI Virat Kohli plays with a sniffer dog at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The fifth and final India-England Test begins on Friday. PTI

“COME and get me.” The message wasn’t delivered in those many words. But on the eve of the Chennai Test, Virat Kohli pretty much sent an open invitation to all the counties in England to lineup and vie for his services. And you can imagine a number of hastily arranged board meetings being called for in the Shires over the next few days with Kohli very much the sole agenda. To his credit, he has given them a two-year heads-up, considering he’s keen on going to England only in 2018, just prior to when India go there for a five-Test series.

Kohli has already righted some wrongs in the last few weeks as far as the Indian team is concerned. He’s finally led them to a series victory over England for the first time in eight years. He’s already scored 640 runs in the series. And his team are just one victory short from producing a 4-0 result, which despite not being a whitewash is probably as significant considering the grimace-worthy connotation that particular score-line carries in India’s recent Test history. A win in Chennai would mean India have finally avenged the string of losses to the English since 2011, especially the 4-0 thrashing that they received five years ago, which in many ways introduced them to the albatross has made its home around their necks ever since.

It would be easy, some might say even deserved, if Kohli just took a step back and basked briefly in his achievement. This is after all also the fifth straight series win that India have recorded under his captaincy, which includes away wins in Sri Lanka and the West Indies. Easy for him to just rub it into the English faces.

But he completely dismissed the ‘revenge’ aspect when asked about it in Mumbai, insisting that it was a term best left for TRP-burgeoning TV promos.

Here he took it up a notch. For, by speaking about wanting to get a taste of county cricket, Kohli was telling the world that he was completely focused on looking ahead. That he was already looking to make the English eat humble pie, but in their own backyard come 2018. That he wasn’t only keen on setting the record straight — 134 runs at 13.4 in 2014 — but he already has a solid plan to go about it.

“If I have a chance I would love to do that, love to be there say a month or a month and half and get used to playing in those conditions, understand how the wickets behave in that particular phase of the year. I think those things matter a lot. Preparation time is something which is very crucial for any side, so yeah, if I have the opportunity to go there a few days before the start that will be great. I have actually been thinking about it, trying to work out how I can make it happen. Most definitely, if I have the time I’ll go and play there,” he said.

Small window

The only time Kohli could go is right after the IPL, the 11th edition in 2018. Two weeks is what he’s likely to get with the Indian team most likely to reach England by the end of June. Two weeks could mean three first-class fixtures, which should ideally set him up nicely for the tougher challenges that lie ahead. It will also be long enough for whichever county is fortunate enough to get him on their books to make a killing in terms of gate revenue.

Considering the period right after the IPL is prime time for brand endorsements, and of course much-needed rest, Kohli will be making quite a sacrifice. But he barely seems bothered about it, talks of a willingness to keep adapting and getting rid of that one blotch that tarnishes a Test record that gets better, it seems, every single time he rotates his bat and takes strike. Not to forget allow the likes of James Anderson to bring it up, even if only fairly, while talking about his growth as a batsman.

It was a confession that Kohli made a little after revealing his county intentions, though that summed up his mindset and the mantra behind his meteoric rise.

Asked about the constant comparison between him and the others who occupy the ‘A-team’ of modern-day batting — Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and David Warner — he insisted on not thinking of himself in the same league in terms of Test cricket.

“To me, all these are world-class players and I have always rated each one of them higher than me in Test cricket especially. Because of the way they have performed in the last two or three years. I understood my limitations and never tried to outdo them in the longest format of the game. In shorter formats, yes, I have been doing very well. I understood what I needed to do in the longest format,” he said.

It spoke of a young man who is not only grounded but also constantly on the lookout to find ways to elevate his game, his skills and his performance. And it’s a striking facet that comes through in his captaincy as well, in the way he’s never letting his bowlers settle, both in terms of game-plans and roles that they play.

When India’s long home season was announced, the common perception was that India would steamroll all comers on dustbowls, the kind South Africa had to contend with last year, on their way to the top of the rankings. India have reached the summit, but they’ve done so on pitches that have, if anything, kept improving with each Test. And as the season has progressed, every aspect of their cricket, in addition to Kohli’s form itself, has only kept getting up to the next level, right from their lower-order batting to the fast bowlers’ contributions. But Kohli isn’t satisfied yet. There’s still a first-ever Test against Bangladesh at home to go followed by four against Australia, but he and his team now want to prove a point by going to foreign terrains and beating teams. And he promptly refrained from tagging his team as being ‘invincible’ in spite of having led them to the cusp of the greatest unbeaten run in Indian cricket history.

“We still understand we got to play a lot of cricket everywhere in the world. It’s not only about this one period we are going through. It looks really good because we have come out of transition and immediately started winning games. But I wouldn’t take this thing as overconfidence. As I said it’s an ongoing process which needs to be sustained for the next five, seven or eight years for us to become a top quality side,” is how he aptly described his team’s ambitions.

A paradigm shift

Kohli playing county cricket will also be a paradigm shift in how both Indian players and the county cricket perceive each other. In the last few decades and even long before the IPL, high-profile Indians have made sporadic appearances in county cricket with mixed success. More than being reluctant tourists, it’s just been a case of that option not featuring high on their priority list. If Kohli does give it a shot, it’s likely that many more will follow suit. R Ashwin could easily be one of those, considering it’s his overseas record that gets brought up more than anyone else’s. Or there’s the disclaimer of ‘home conditions’ that gets attached to his often astonishing figures in Tests in India. In the Kohli era, it seems the consensus in the camp is not so much to build a fortress at home but to invade and bring down others that have historically seemed indomitable. And inspired by their leader, it looks every member of this team is on that same mission, both individually and collectively.

For now, India have the task of polishing off an already hapless English outfit, who anyway seem to be here on borrowed time. The Chennai Test isn’t the last step in what has been a domineering and world-class show but the first among many firsts on their quest to leave a mark on the world stage, just like their captain.