India vs England: For Virat Kohli, third spinner isn’t ‘middle child’

THE THIRD spinner is the middle child of a bowling attack. You just have to look at the bowling figures of a team at times to figure it out. On most occasions, he is the guy that the captain turns to when his lead spinners haven’t done their jobs — or sometimes even as an obligation. How often have we heard about the third spinner getting under-bowled? If anything that’s the first thing you’ll hear whenever a team and captain decide that a particular pitch is doing enough for him to fortify his spin attack.

But, in the last three Tests, Virat Kohli seems to have cracked the code. And according to the Indian captain, the credit needs to go to his choice of third spinner, Jayant Yadav.

“Ashwin and Jadeja, whenever we want to plug the runs, are the frontrunners for creating that pressure for us everytime we require a wicket — along with the fast bowlers trying to get a breakthrough in between. Jayant has come in with his plans. He knows his game, his bowling well. Has a lot of control and he rushes the batsman. If you saw the way he got his wickets in Vizag, he rushed Ben Stokes, in Mohali he rushed Joe Root where he got lbw,” Kohli explained.

If you look at the number of overs bowled by Jayant — 19.01 per cent of the spinners’ overs in the series — you might think he has been under-bowled. Just compare that to Amit Mishra in the matches he’s played behind R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja since returning to the Test team in Sri Lanka last year. His corresponding percentage is 22.51. But where Kohli has used Jayant differently is that he has played the youngster more as a strike bowler. It’s shown in his performance so far.

‘Swann-like’

“He doesn’t give much time to react after the ball has pitched and he has those revs on the ball and the strength in his shoulder to keep pitching the ball in the right areas and not give you too much. I think Graeme Swann was very similar, the way he bowled. The pace control was magnificent without giving the ball too much air and that’s why he was so successful. That’s what I see with Jayant as well,” he said.

And that is why Kohli believes that Jayant plays as crucial a role in his side as Ashwin and Jadeja. It’s an important balance that he’s had to find, considering three spinners have become the norm when playing at home under him. And there are five more Tests to go after Chennai in this long home season.

“As a captain I know that the third bowler is one against whom the batsman cannot independently go after and that brings him into the game at any stage whenever you want a wicket, two three wickets Jayant is always there on the spot making things happen and creating doubt in the batsman’s head. I think he is a great addition to Team India,” Kohli said.