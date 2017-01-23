India vs England 5th ODI stats: First time India have lost at home under Virat Kohli

This is the first match that England have won since they started their tour of India in November. (Source: Reuters) This is the first match that England have won since they started their tour of India in November. (Source: Reuters)

Statistical highlights of the third and final ODI between India and England:

# England’s five-run thrilling win is their joint-third narrowest victory in terms of runs vs India in ODIs – the smallest being by one run at Cuttack on December 27, 1984.

# After remaining unbeaten in 19 international matches since November 2014, India have lost their first match at home under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

# The last five ODIs (day/night) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata have been won by the side batting first.

# For the first time, England have posted three 300-plus totals – 350 for seven at Pune; 366 for eight at Cuttack and 321 for eight at Kolkata – a distinction accomplished by them for the first time in an overseas bilateral series.

# Just once, England have registered 300 four times in a bilateral series – four times vs New Zealand in 2015 – 408 for 9 at Edgbaston, Birmingham; 365 for nine at The Oval; 302 at Southampton and 350 for three at Nottingham.

# For the first time in a three-match ODI series, both the teams have managed 2000 runs – 2090 (ave.46.44) for the loss of 45 wickets at an impressive 7.00 RPO, obliterating the 1892 (ave.37.09) for the loss of 51 wickets in the Afro Asia Cup in India in 2007.

# Jason Roy, for the first time, has posted three successive fifties in ODIs – 73 at Pune, 82 at Cuttack and 65 at Kolkata.

# Roy’s third fifty vs England is his eighth in ODIs. His innings of 65 is the second highest by an England opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata behind the 121 by Marcus Trescothick vs India on January 19, 2002.

# Roy’s aggregate of 220 (ave.73.33) is his highest tally in a three-match ODI series vs India. His aggregate is the highest by an England batsman in the just concluded series.

# Sam Billings and Roy were associated in a stand of 98 -England’s second highest for the opening wicket at Eden Gardens, Kolkata next only to the 129 between Alastair Cook and Craig Kieswetter vs India on October 25, 2011.

# Ravindra Jadeja became the first left-arm spinner from India to complete 150 wickets or more in ODIs – his aggregate being 151 at an average of 34.68 in 129 matches.

# Eleven left-arm spinners have claimed 100 wickets or more in ODIs.

# Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes were associated in a stand of 73 – the highest seventh-wicket partnership at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in ODIs, obliterating the 65 between Johan Botha and Jean-Paul Duminy for South Africa vs Ireland on March 15, 2011.

# Virat Kohli has become the seventh Indian captain to complete 1,000 runs in ODIs. The leading run-getters for India as captain being Mahendra Singh Dhoni(6633), Mohammad Azharuddin (5239), Sourav Ganguly (5082), Rahul Dravid (2658), Sachin Tendulkar (2454), Kapil Dev (1564) and Kohli (1035).

# Kohli’s tally of reaching 1000 runs in only 17 innings is a record for the quickest by a captain to this milestone in ODIs, bettering the 18 innings taken by Abraham de Villiers.

# Kohli has managed 185 runs at an average of 61.66 – his best performance in a three-match ODI series as captain.

# In all the five ODI series as Captain, Kohli has scored atleast a century.

# Kohli’s fourth fifty vs England is his 39th in ODIs.

# Jonny Bairstow (56 off 64 balls) has posted his first fifty vs India – his third in ODIs – the highest being 83 not out vs New Zealand at Chesteer-le-Street on June 20, 2015. His only other fifty is 61 vs Pakistan at Leeds on September 1, 2016.

# Kedar Jadhav has managed 232 runs at an average of 77.33, including a hundred and a fifty. The said performance is his best in an ODI series. For the first time in a series, he has recorded a century and a fifty.

# Jadhav’s above tally is the highest by a batsman on either side in the recently concluded series.

# Jadhav’s series strike rate of 144.09 in the series is the third highest by an Indian batsman in a series (minimum 150 balls) – the highest being Virender Sehwag’s 150.25 while scoring 299 in five innings at an average of 74.75 vs New Zealand in 2008-09.

# Chris Woakes has finished as the leading wicket-taker in the series – 6 wickets at an average of 29.83.

# Yuvraj Singh has become the first batsman to manage 1500 runs in India-England ODIs – his tally being 1523 runs at an average of 50.76 in 37 matches.

# Hardik Pandya has scored a fifty and captured three wickets in the same match for the first time – 56 and 3 for 49. Two Indian all-rounders have accomplished the said double four times each – Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

# Ben Stokes (57 not out + 3 for 63), for the second time in an ODI, has achieved the double of a fifty and three wickets – the first instance being 70 and 4 for 38 vs Australia at Perth on January 24, 2014.

# Ronnie Irani is the only other England all-rounder to accomplish the double vs India – 53 and 5 for 26 at The Oval on July 9, 2002.

# Overall, 15 instances of a double of a fifty and three wickets in the same match have been recorded for England in ODIs.

# Stokes has been adjudged the Man of the Match for the second time in ODIs – his first was against Australia at Perth on January 24, 2014.

# 17 fifty-plus innings of 50 or more in the just concluded series is a record for a three-match bilateral ODI series, surpassing the 14 between West Indies and India in 2013-14.