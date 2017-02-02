Menu
  • ‘Ball zyaada bhaari hai ya aap?’ Yuvraj Singh interviews Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Ball zyaada bhaari hai ya aap?’ Yuvraj Singh interviews Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal triggered England's implosion in the third T20I and ended up taking six wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 2, 2017 5:45 pm
yuvraj singh, yuzvendra chahal, india vs england, ind vs eng t20 series, yuvraj chahal, ind vs eng 3rd t20, yuzvendra chahal, cricket news, sports news Yuvraj Singh wen to the other side of the mic to interview Yuzvendra Chahal. (Source: Facebook)

Yuvraj Singh decided to get on the other side of the mic to interview Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal was the star for India in the third T20I at Bengaluru, taking six wickets for 25 runs. It is the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20s and he also thus became the first Indian to get a five wicket haul in T20 cricket.

Yuvraj started the question, “Ball zyaada Bhaari hai ya aap? (Which is heavier, the ball or you?),” to which Chahal, almost meekly answers, “I am a little heavier.” Yuvraj then pointed out that both Joe Root and Eoin Morgan were set when he came in to the attack and that, if things were not handled at that juncture, India could have lost the match. “I had a bit of confidence from the days of playing IPL here to just bowl my best deliveries,” said Chahal, “I also decided while bowling to Root to stick to the line outside off stump.”

Chahal then said that he felt great to have taken six wickets in a T20 match. “Even in the Zimbabwe tour, I was part of the squad but not the playing XI. This is the first time I am part of the full squad so it is a very good feeling.”

After the match Yuvraj had picked Chahal in his arms and carried him around the field for sometime. “How did you feel when I picked you up?” asked Yuvraj. Chahal gave a smile before saying, “It felt very good. I was reminded of Dilwale Dulhaniya Lejayenge”

Best of Express

These ones, we’re expected to win 