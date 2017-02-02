‘Ball zyaada bhaari hai ya aap?’ Yuvraj Singh interviews Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuvraj Singh wen to the other side of the mic to interview Yuzvendra Chahal. (Source: Facebook) Yuvraj Singh wen to the other side of the mic to interview Yuzvendra Chahal. (Source: Facebook)

Yuvraj Singh decided to get on the other side of the mic to interview Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal was the star for India in the third T20I at Bengaluru, taking six wickets for 25 runs. It is the best figures by an Indian bowler in T20s and he also thus became the first Indian to get a five wicket haul in T20 cricket.

Yuvraj started the question, “Ball zyaada Bhaari hai ya aap? (Which is heavier, the ball or you?),” to which Chahal, almost meekly answers, “I am a little heavier.” Yuvraj then pointed out that both Joe Root and Eoin Morgan were set when he came in to the attack and that, if things were not handled at that juncture, India could have lost the match. “I had a bit of confidence from the days of playing IPL here to just bowl my best deliveries,” said Chahal, “I also decided while bowling to Root to stick to the line outside off stump.”

Chahal then said that he felt great to have taken six wickets in a T20 match. “Even in the Zimbabwe tour, I was part of the squad but not the playing XI. This is the first time I am part of the full squad so it is a very good feeling.”

After the match Yuvraj had picked Chahal in his arms and carried him around the field for sometime. “How did you feel when I picked you up?” asked Yuvraj. Chahal gave a smile before saying, “It felt very good. I was reminded of Dilwale Dulhaniya Lejayenge”