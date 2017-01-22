India vs England, 3rd ODI: In endgame, Ajinkya Rahane senses a rare opening

Ajinkya Rahane has had a career strike-rate of 118.43 in T20s but he has failed to replicate his IPL form in ODIs. Ajinkya Rahane has had a career strike-rate of 118.43 in T20s but he has failed to replicate his IPL form in ODIs.

KL Rahul didn’t turn up at the India nets on Saturday. But don’t read too much into it, for it was an optional session ahead of a dead rubber. Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan knocked the ball well but it appeared a little too premature to predict an opening combination rejig for the third ODI against England on Sunday. But the positive sign for Rahane was that he looked to be in the scheme of things for the final match of the ongoing 50-over series. Unlike the first two games that were played on featherbeds, this pitch has a green tinge, promising early seam movement. Rahane won’t be a bad choice.

India faltered at the top in the first two ODIs, with Rahul and Dhawan putting on 13 and 14 in Pune and Cuttack respectively. Both have failed to post a decent score. And Rahane is in the squad essentially as an opener, because Manish Pandey provides the middle-order backup.

Rahane is not a white-ball misfit. He has had a career strike-rate of 118.43 in T20s. But somehow he has failed to replicate his IPL form or consistency in one-day internationals. Rahane had a great opportunity to resurrect his limited-overs career in the ODI series against New Zealand, where he opened in all five matches, got starts but couldn’t carry on. He gave a feeling that he was trying a little too hard and looking over his shoulder. A tally of 143 runs in five matches pegged him back. He lost his place in the ODI playing XI after being excluded from the T20 squad. A finger injury during Tests against England also came at a wrong time.

The last song before dusk

Strike rotation in the middle overs has become a problem for Rahane of late. “If the wicket is slow, then he (Rahane) struggles to rotate the strike freely. Especially when he is just starting his innings,” Dhoni had said during India’s tour of Bangladesh two seasons ago. Between June 2015 to October 2016, when Dhoni had asked for versatility from Rahane’s batting, the Mumbai batsman has scored 652 runs in 18 ODIs. His average, 38.35, during this period is well above his middling career average of 32.88.

But a sub-80 strike-rate didn’t help his cause. India’s next scheduled ODI assignment is the ICC Champions Trophy in June and game time at Eden will barely have any relevance to the distant future. Rohit Sharma will return in late March to take his permanent spot as an opener. The fight is between Rahane, Dhawan and Rahul to be his partner.

From that point of view, if Rahane doesn’t get a chance to play even in tomorrow’s game, it would be a huge setback for him. A class act, the 28-year-old deserves an arm around his shoulder in times of trouble. Virat Kohli helped resurrect R Ashwin’s red-ball cricket as Test captain. As the new limited-overs skipper, he faces a challenge to help reboot Rahane’s white-ball career.

A stand for Ganguly

Eden Gardens will have stands named after the Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) current president Sourav Ganguly and his predecessor Jagmohan Dalmiya, along with former BCCI president Biswanath Dutt and ex-India opener Pankaj Roy. “Tomorrow four stands will be unveiled and those will be named after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Biswanath Dutt, Pankaj Roy and me,” Ganguly said here on Saturday. The CAB will also felicitate Dhoni before the match.