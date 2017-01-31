India vs England, 3rd T20: Sticking to basics did the job for me in Nagpur, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah(2) and Ashish Nehra took three English wickets to help India clinch a crucial win. (Source: Reuters) Jasprit Bumrah(2) and Ashish Nehra took three English wickets to help India clinch a crucial win. (Source: Reuters)

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was declared ‘Man of the Match’ during his side’s narrow five-wicket win in the second T20I against England in Nagpur, has revealed that he just stuck to his basic plans and backed his strength which eventually turned out to be in his favour.

“I was trying to have a clear plan, stick to a basic plan that I have, trying to back my strengths because if you have double thoughts then it won’t work. I was just thinking that I would decide what ball I am going to bowl and I would be going to stick to that. I am very happy that I was able to stick to my plans. I backed my strength and I’m very happy that the result was in my favour,” Bumrah said in a post-match interaction with the bcci.tv.

Bumrah produced a stellar bowling performance in the final over conceding just two runs and taking two wickets in the final to help India level the three-match T20 series 1-1.

Reflecting on the exceptional last over of his spell, Bumrah said, “I was not thinking too much obviously because six balls, eight runs you feel the situation is in the batting team’s favour. So, I was thinking if we get a wicket anything could happen as the wicket was on the slower side and it is not easy to hit sixes over here because the ground is quite big. I was just trying to do whatever I know so that worked.”

With a new batsman at the crease and Jos Buttler trying to read Bumrah’s slower delivery, England were under extreme pressure. The tourists required six runs from the last delivery to win the match and it was a daunting task for Bumrah whose tail was up.

“We saw the wickets which were falling in the first innings. So, we saw that the wickets are on the slower side. So, we were trying to plan according to that like when we are going to bowl, at what length we are going to bowl, what variation of pace we are going to use. So, we are very happy that we levelled the series. The series is still alive and we will go to Bangalore and see how it goes,” the 23-year-old explained.

Besides Bumrah, veteran pacer Ashish Nehra also took two English wickets in successive balls and then took one more crucial wicket in the later part of the innings to help his side clinch a crucial win.

The two teams will next face each other in what one can expect to be another thrilling series decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.