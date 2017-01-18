India vs England, 2nd ODI: Water bottle, pouches among prohibited articles inside stadium

Security has been enhanced this time in and around the stadium. (Source: PTI) Security has been enhanced this time in and around the stadium. (Source: PTI)

Fruits, water pouches and water bottles are strictly prohibited inside the Barabati Stadium here for tomorrow’s one-day international cricket match between India and England.

A three-tier security cordon comprising private security guards and police will thoroughly check the spectators before they enter the stadium to ensure that the prohibited articles including transistors, mirrors, bugles, crackers and helmets do not get inside the stadium.

The cricket organisers and the state administration are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the match here goes off peacefully without any untoward incident.

The crowd here got a lot of flak and the venue was about to be blacklisted when a T20 match between India and South Africa was marred by crowd trouble in November 2015 when a section of the crowd threw water bottles onto the field.

The organisers have put up huge nets in front of the galleries and the playing area has been reduced to ensure that if anything is thrown into the field, it does not hit the players.

“If anyone is found throwing any missiles in and on the ground, (he) shall be handed over to the police to be dealt with severely as per law,” said the OCA Chief Executive Officer Bidyut Naik, adding that sufficient drinking water will be provided to the spectators in galleries.

Similarly, security has been enhanced this time in and around the stadium.

“At least 63 platoons of police force and over 300 police officers will be deployed for crowd control, traffic management and security for the players and officials,” said Cuttack DCP Sanjiv Arora, adding that an escort party will be accompanying vehicles carrying players from their hotel to the venue and back.

At least four fire brigade units are deployed at the stadium at different locations and several fire extinguishers are installed in almost all the galleries, stands, pavilions, dressing rooms and temporary special enclosures across the stadium, OCA sources said.

They said over 100 CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the stadium to monitor the crowd movement and behaviour.