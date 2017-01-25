India vs England, 1st T20I: 93mph Tymal Mills boon for England in T20Is

Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills frequently bowls north of the 90mph mark. Left-arm pacer Tymal Mills frequently bowls north of the 90mph mark.

SOMETIME IN June last year, a video was uploaded on Youtube titled “Tymal Mills 93mph – bowls Chris Gayle.” The 58-second clip was from a domestic T20 game in England which had Gayle, Somerset’s big-ticket overseas player, being yorked by a brute of a delivery, timed at over 150km/hr, from Sussex’s left-armer Tymal Mills. The video garnered instant likes. “Raw pace,” read one of the comments in the section below.

Indeed, it was raw pace that rattled Gayle — one of the best batsmen in the game’s shortest format — that day. Since T20 cricket’s inception, the batsmen (read the big hitters) have always had a distinct advantage over the bowlers. Smaller boundaries and placid tracks have done little to help the bowlers’ cause. That’s precisely the reason that when a genuine quick bowler appears on the scene —with the propensity to hit the 90 miles/hour bracket consistently — you just sit up and admire him.

Sussex quickie Mills has not had it that easy. He has already announced his retirement from two formats — the one dayers and four-days games in first-class cricket. He had been on the selectors’ radar ever since he broke through on the county circuit five years ago. Tragically, a debilitating back problem sealed his fate, forcing him to retire from the longer formats at the tender age of 22. He would return in 2016, as a T20 specialist, armed with a heavily regimented training programme, obviously developed to prolong his career.

In his new avatar, Mills has transformed himself into a globe-trotting citizen, criss-crossing continents, and displaying his wide repertoire of skills in T20 leagues in Bangladesh, New Zealand, and in the Big Bash League in Australia. But he is not your new-age cricketing mercenary. He is young, and at 24, sees himself very much as part of England’s T20 set-up. He is, however, pragmatic about his choices.

“I don’t earn that much by playing just the T20 league for Sussex in the UK. So, I travel around the world and play in these competitions. I am just thankful that I am back playing, to be honest. After the kind of injury I have had, I just don’t want to risk myself and go through the rigours of playing 50 overs because the ramifications could be serious,” he says.

Despite his endeavours as a T20 specialist, Mills has just one solitary T20 International against his name — he made his debut against Sri Lanka at Southampton last summer. He bowled four overs in that game and went wicketless. But Eoin Morgan, England’s limited-overs captain, heaped praise on him, describing the quick as a “really exciting” addition to the T20 squad.

Little more than five months since his international debut, Mills will now have a chance to don the England jersey once again after being drafted into the side for the three T20s against India. His inclusion will surely inject much-needed venom in the English pace attack that looked one-dimensional on the placid tracks in the recent ODI series that the visitors lost 2-1.

With Chris Woakes having boarded the flight home, and their incumbent left-arm seamer David Willey under a cloud due to a shoulder injury, Mills looks poised to play his second international fixture at Green Park on January 26.

Mills did little to contain his excitement. “This is the place (India) where you want to play your cricket. With the huge crowds, the adrenaline will be high, and I hope I get to play all the three matches,” he says. “I was watching the last ODI at Eden Gardens from the sidelines, and the atmosphere was electric. Playing in front of such sell-out crowds is something I am looking forward to.”

Wearing the tag of T20 specialist is something he enjoys, and says it gives him a distinct advantage over some of the other players. “This is my life now and this is where I want to be… I’m now in a unique situation that has been forced upon me, but I’m lucky to be doing what I do and everything I do now is geared towards becoming the best T20 player,” he adds.

Mills believes playing in the several T20 leagues this winter has helped his development as a fast bowler. From bowling on feather-beds in Bangladesh, to playing under different captains – everything has been part of a steep learning curve. Apart from this, one of his biggest takeaways has been the addition of the slower ball to his bowling arsenal. Playing on predominantly docile tracks in T20 games made him realise the need to mix his pace and out-think the batsmen. “As a bowler, I will always look to bowl quick. That’s my strength. But in the shortest format, you will have to mix your pace and your skills up. Otherwise, the faster you bowl, the faster it will fly off the bat,” he explains.

Seduced by the IPL

Jos Buttler, Sam Billings and captain Eoin Morgan are some of the few English players who have already featured in the IPL. Things will be different this time around, and Morgan had indicated that more English players would be available for this year’s auction, scheduled just two days after the T20 series gets over. “A lot of them will be available for the auction this year. Hopefully, they will be picked up and playing the majority of the games. That’s the best-case scenario,” Morgan had said.

Mills, with his growing reputation, was candid when he said the IPL was something lurking at the back of his mind.

“Yes, the IPL is an extra incentive for me, and it is the obvious choice going forward after having played in Bangladesh, New Zealand and the Big Bash. I have made myself available, and it will be great if I get picked. But if I don’t, no issues…I will have another crack at it next year,” Mills says.