Live cricket score, India vs England, 1st ODI: India win toss and opt to bowl first against England in Pune

India thrashed England 4-0 in the five-match Test series and this followed a 3-0 mauling of New Zealand a few months earlier. Men in Blue have the number one rank and have truly justified it. In the limited overs format, though, the hosts are not the clear cut favourites. This doesn’t imply that England are favourites either. It’s just the contest is an even one – something one wouldn’t have expected some years ago.

The focus would be plenty on how the MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli relationship works now now that Dhoni has given up on the captaincy reign, while maintaining that the split captaincy doesn’t work in India. With matches starting an hour earlier than usual of 2.30 PM – dew and toss might become less of a significance. Maybe.

1:05 PM: TEAMS:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Jake Ball

1:00 PM: TOSS: Virat Kohli starts his job as India captain of the limited over side by winning the toss and opting to bowl first. India will be without Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and Amit Mishra. Eoin Morgan says he would chosen to bowl too had he won the toss. In terms of team personnel, the visitors are without Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow

