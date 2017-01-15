India vs England, 1st ODI: Ben Stokes scores fastest fifty by an England batsman against India

Ben Stokes hit five sixes and two fours in his innings off 40 balls. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes hit five sixes and two fours in his innings off 40 balls. (Source: Reuters)

Ben Stokes scored his seventh one-day international fifty against India in the series opener in Pune. He scored 62 runs from 40 balls before he handed an easy catch to Umesh Yadav off Jasprit Bumrah.

Stokes’ 33 ball half-century had two fours and five sixes. By doing so, he also surpassed Owais Shah and former captain Andrew Flintoff who had both reached the figure in 35 balls.

His knock helped the visitors cross the 300 run mark. He shared 24 run stand with Joe Root and 73 run partnership with Moeen Ali for the sixth wicket.

Stokes’ quick-fire helped England post a target of 350 for the loss of seven wickets. Jason Roy and Joe Root scored 73 off 61 balls and 78 from 95 balls, before Stokes went hard against the Indian bowlers. The tourists also posted their highest total against India.

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah shared two wicket each while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja got one success each.

MS Dhoni, who is playing his first match after retiring from the pot of captaincy, caught Roy behind the stumps. Indian bowlers gave away 22 runs extra as Bumrah and Yadav bowled four no-balls while six runs were given in the form of wides.

England punished India in the death overs. They have given India a total of 351 runs to chase with 115 runs coming in the last eight overs.

