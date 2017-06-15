India vs Bangladesh: We didn’t expect to win by nine wickets, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting the winning runs for India. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli celebrates after hitting the winning runs for India. (Source: Reuters)

India registered a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final and will now take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Sunday’s final. After the comprehensive win, India captain Virat Kohli was happy with a “collective game”.

“Another complete game. We needed to have a clean, collective game. We didn’t expect to win by nine wickets, but that’s the quality of our top order,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

Kedar Jadhav was pick of the bowlers for India as the part-timer derailed Bangladesh innings with two wickets in the middle overs. Kohli lavished praise on “smart guy” and felt he didn’t allow the opposition to reach 300.

“He’s not a surprise package (Kedar Kadhav), he’s a smart guy, he knows where to pitch the ball and see what the wicket is offering. it could have been close to 300,” said Kohli.

Chasing the 265-run total, India rode on another fine opening stand before Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli powered the defending champions home. Rohit hit his 11th ODI hundred while Kohli remained unbeaten on 96. The Indian skipper however reached 8,000 ODI runs and became the fastest to get there.

“I wanted to give myself some time, 10-15 balls. Last time, we lost a wicket, so I had to adapt, I like those challenges. I grew in confidence. When you’re coming onto the short ball, you know you’re playing well. We’re taking it as any other game, I know that’s boring but that’s our mindset. Never a worry when you’re middle order isn’t batting too much. Everyone is hitting the ball magnificently in practice,” said Kohli.

Having a brilliant run with the bat, Rohit was pleased with his effort in the big game and was happy to contribute in a winning cause. “Was a great knock, especially when it comes on a winning note. Trying to get a big one, in the last two games. Was quite determined today. Wicket was brilliant. I kept telling myself to bat as much as possible. We’ve been playing good cricket. One last hurdle, a big game against Pakistan. It felt like he was batting overnight (Virat Kohli). As a captain, he was brilliant,” said man of the match Rohit.

Losing captain Mashrafe Mortaza rued set batsmen getting out in the middle overs and felt it was more of a mental battle which is team lost. “We could have scored 300, even 320, but our set batsmen getting out was a setback to us. Next time, we’ll come back strongly. We need to learn. Skill-wise we’re fine, but mentally we need to be stronger,” Mortaza said.

