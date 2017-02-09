Virat ‘Run Machine’ Kohli keeps on going, how Twitterati reacted to his 16th Test ton

Menu
Virat Kohli scored his 16th Test ton as Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane helped India reach 356/3 at stumps on Day 1 against Bangladesh.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 9, 2017 5:31 pm
Virat Kohli, Kohli, Kohli hundred, Virat Kohli Ajinkya Rahane, Rahane, India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban, India vs Bangladesh Test, Cricket news, Cricket Virat Kohli smashed 14 fours to bring up his 16th Test hundred. (Source: AP)

After Cheteshwar Pujara missed out to score his 11th hundred, Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli went on to hit centuries and help the hosts reach 356 for three at stumps on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh. Vijay scored his ninth Test hundred which had 12 fours and one six. While Kohli, who came in after Pujara’s dismissal, went on to score his 16th Test ton. The Indian skipper brought up his hundred by hitting Mehedi Hasan Miraz for a boundary through covers. Kohli brought up his 16th hundred in just 130 balls where he hit 13 fours. Kohli shared a 45 run third-wicket partnership with Vijay while 122 unbeaten run stand with Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane remained unbeaten as he is five runs short for his 10th Test fifty. The 28-year old cricketer is playing his 54th Test match and now has scored 4320 runs where the right handed batsman has hit 16 Test centuries and 14 fifties in 90 innings. Kohli now has at least one Test hundred against each of the seven teams he has played against (Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies). He became the fourth player to score 1000 runs in a home season and only trails veteran cricketer and former opener Virender Sehwag by 30 runs. Meanwhile, he is yet to be dismissed for a duck.

