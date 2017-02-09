Virat ‘Run Machine’ Kohli keeps on going, how Twitterati reacted to his 16th Test ton

Virat Kohli smashed 14 fours to bring up his 16th Test hundred. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli smashed 14 fours to bring up his 16th Test hundred. (Source: AP)

After Cheteshwar Pujara missed out to score his 11th hundred, Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli went on to hit centuries and help the hosts reach 356 for three at stumps on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Bangladesh. Vijay scored his ninth Test hundred which had 12 fours and one six. While Kohli, who came in after Pujara’s dismissal, went on to score his 16th Test ton. The Indian skipper brought up his hundred by hitting Mehedi Hasan Miraz for a boundary through covers. Kohli brought up his 16th hundred in just 130 balls where he hit 13 fours. Kohli shared a 45 run third-wicket partnership with Vijay while 122 unbeaten run stand with Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane remained unbeaten as he is five runs short for his 10th Test fifty. The 28-year old cricketer is playing his 54th Test match and now has scored 4320 runs where the right handed batsman has hit 16 Test centuries and 14 fifties in 90 innings. Kohli now has at least one Test hundred against each of the seven teams he has played against (Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies). He became the fourth player to score 1000 runs in a home season and only trails veteran cricketer and former opener Virender Sehwag by 30 runs. Meanwhile, he is yet to be dismissed for a duck.

King Kohli.

What do you say ? His consistency is difficult to match even in book cricket.#IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 9 February 2017

One way for B’desh bowlers to escape being ravaged by @imVkohli is to beg the captain to take them off. The other is to show better control — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 9 February 2017

Okay now that @imVkohli has a century you can switch to FB Live where I am in conversation with @vidya_balan — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 9 February 2017

Century for @imVkohli seemed inevitable from the time he took guard. Flawless, strokeful knock that has left Bangladesh beleaguered… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 9 February 2017

Kohli now has at least one Test hundred against each of the seven teams he has played against (Aus, Ban, Eng, NZ, SA, SL, WI). #IndvBan — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 9 February 2017

