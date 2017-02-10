India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Wriddhiman Saha help India to 687/6 before Bangladesh reach 41/1

Virat Kohli scored 204 and Wriddhiman Saha scored unbeaten 106 for India. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored 204 and Wriddhiman Saha scored unbeaten 106 for India. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli was sure he will be given out. He just started to walk back when the umpire raised his finger. Wriddhiman Saha did inquire if he wanted to review that leg-before decision but Kohli shook his head in negative and walked back. Out for 204.

But he could have continued if he had reviewed it. The ball tracker later revealed that the impact of ball hitting Kohli’s pad was outside the off-stump. But to the relief of the Bangladesh players, Kohli didn’t and accepted the on-field umpire’s decision.

Though Bangladesh were happy to see Kohli’s back, they must have been in equal pain as he stroked his way to his fourth Test double hundred in Hyderabad that later helped India pile up a massive 687 for 6 declared in first innings.

The innings was one that will be remembered as error-free and sublime. No risks taken by Kohli. The only mistimed shot was the four he hit to reach his double hundred, fourth as India captain. He broke a number of records like he became the first batsman to score double centuries in four consecutive Test series.

Back in Antigua in June last year, Kohli scored his first. A 200. Then in Indore, against New Zealand, he hit his second. England were the third sufferers as he hit 239 in Mumbai and now Bangladesh.

Bangladesh suffered more from their fielding than anything else. A missed stumping chance, two drop catches all added up as Indian batsmen just toyed with the bowling, scoring runs at ease and will.

Apart from Kohli, who resumed at 111* on Friday, Saha also scored a hundred, his second in Tests. He remained unbeaten on 106 as India declared. With him was Ravindra Jadeja who was unbeaten on 60. His innings was filled with sixes and two big ones as well.

When Bangladesh came out to bat, they had to play out 12 overs. But India managed to squeeze in 14 in the 50 minutes and also picked up a wicket as the visitors ended the day at 41 for 1, losing Soumya Sarkar.

Umesh Yadav bowled a beauty that was at 142kmph. It went between the bat and pad but the fielders at cover and point heard something and asked for a review. Sarkar could not believe that he was given out after review. The “UltraEdge” caught a slight noise and there was a spike.

Bangladesh were 646 runs behind India’s first innigns total at stumps and also needed 447 runs to avoid the follow-in.

