India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli shows his masterclass with DRS

Skipper Virat Kohli trusted his instincts and decided to review the decision ruled in favor of batsman Soumya Sarkar. (Source: AP) Skipper Virat Kohli trusted his instincts and decided to review the decision ruled in favor of batsman Soumya Sarkar. (Source: AP)

In the third session of Day 2 in the ongoing one-off Test at Hyderabad, Bangladesh got off to a good to a start after spending nearly 2 days on the field. However, their progress was halted thanks to an outstanding DRS review; courtesy Virat Kohli’s instinct.

It was in the 12th over of the innings when Umesh Yadav bowled one delivery outside the off-stump and it seemed there was a bit of noise as it went past the bat of Soumya Sarkar. The Indian players went up with a half-hearted appeal but the decision went in the favor of the batsman. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha too seemed a bit unsure and so were a few other fielders as to whether the ball touched anything on it’s way to the gloves of Saha.

But skipper Kohli, standing at cover, trusted his instincts decided to review it as he seemed convinced that the opener had got an inside-edge.

The decision went in team India’s favor as the snickometer showed that the ball had touched the bat, which resulted in a wicket. A disappointed Sarkar then walked back to the pavilion much to the delight of the Indian team and its fans.

Kohli in the due course of this review showed that not only is he a fine batsman but also an astute reader of the game. The visitors could certainly take a leaf out of his book, especially after their couple of horrific reviews.

