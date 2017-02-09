India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli scores 16th Test century

Virat Kohli got to his century in 131 balls. (Source: File) Virat Kohli got to his century in 131 balls. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli yet again scored a century, this time in the standalone Test that India are playing against Bangladesh at Hyderabad. This is Kohli’s 16th century in the longest format of the game. The Indian skipper got to the three-figure mark in 131 balls.

Kohli had come to the middle to join Murali Vijay after the departure of Cheteshwar Pujara. He made his intentions clear when he smashed the very first ball he faced for a four. He went on to share a 54-run partnership with Vijay with the majority of the runs coming off his bat. Vijay in the process got to his century himself before bheign dismissed by Taijul Islam.

Ajinkya Rahane, who came in next stood by as Kohli strutted his stuff. Kohli’s century is hence part of a ….- run partnership with Rahane for the fourth wicket.

India had lost KL Rahul in the very first over with just two runs on the board. But, Pujara and Vijay reinforced the foundations for India and put on 178 runs for the second wicket. Pujara looked prime for a century of his own before being dismissed by Mehdi Hasan Miraz.

