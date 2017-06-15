India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli gives animated send-off to Sabbir Rahman, watch video

Virat Kohli didn’t hold back his words while giving an animated send-off to Sabbir Rahman. Virat Kohli didn’t hold back his words while giving an animated send-off to Sabbir Rahman.

Aggression is what defines Virat Kohli and the Indian skipper was at his emotional best again when Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Sabbir Rahman as his second victim during second ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final match between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday. Kohli punched his fist in the air and didn’t hold back his words as Rahman made the long walk back to the hut.

Rahman was looking pretty settled at the crease after replacing Soumya Sarkar who was earlier cleaned up by Kumar for a duck. In his knock of 19 runs, the right-hand batsman smacked four boundaries before Kohli created a different plan for the Bangladesh batsman.

Bhuvneshwar, in the seventh over, bowled one outside off and Rahman tried to smash it away through the cover region but only managed to give a catch to Ravindra Jadeja who was standing at backward point.

Later, Bangladesh managed to score 264/7 in 50 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim scored a sensible 61 for his side while Tamim Iqbal notched up 70 runs during the course. Bangladesh saw some fall of wickets in quick succession and were left tottering at 229/7 when Mahmudullah was removed by Bumrah. Later, an unbeaten stand of 35 runs between captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Taskin Ahmed gave the total a decent push.

For India, it was Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav scalped two wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja got one in the process. The winner of this game will meet Pakistan on Sunday for the title clash.

