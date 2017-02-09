Virat Kohli goes past 1000 runs in on-going home season

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 111 at close of play against Bangladesh on Day 1. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 111 at close of play against Bangladesh on Day 1. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his cap as he completed 1000 runs in the on-going home season of Tests matches and became the first Indian skipper to do so. He achieved this milestone in the 66th over of the opening day against Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad as he nudged a single of the bowling of Taijur Islam.

After registering a phenomenal 2016 season, Kohli showed no signs of complacency as the Indian team enter 2017 in the longest format of the game. Coming out to bat in the second session of play in the Hyderabad Test against Bangladesh, Kohli started off with a boundary and looked solid at the crease from the beginning. The artistry and pure class from the Indian skipper was on display as he drove, flicked and also brought his deft touches into play.

By reaching the milestone, Kohli became the third Indian to accumulate over a 1000 runs in a home season to join Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar. Out of the 1000 runs in this home season that Kohli has managed to amass, 655 of those have come against England at an average of 109.17. Meanwhile, another 309 came off his bat against New Zealand at an average of 51.50. With a Test average of above 50, Kohli has had a consistent run of form in the longer version of the game and it seems like this trend is set to continue in 2017 as well.

Most runs in a season in India in Tests:

1105 – Virender Sehwag (2004/05)

1027 – Sunil Gavaskar (1978/79)

Over 1000 runs – Virat Kohli (2016/17)

