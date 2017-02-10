Virat Kohli-led India pile runs and pressure on Bangladesh after Day 2: How Twitterati reacted

Virat Kohli once again was the linchpin of Indian batting order. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli once again was the linchpin of Indian batting order. (Source: PTI)

India maintained their foothold in the one-off Test against Bangladesh by registering a massive 687/6 declared buoyed by runs galore from everyone involved ever since KL Rahul’s early dismissal on the first day. Everyone made the most of their time in the middle and Bangladesh’s hapless fielding in stages to accumulate plenty of runs for their personal scores. But it was skipper Virat Kohli who stood out with yet another double century to his name – his fourth in as many series and he broke various records along the way. Kohli’s mesmerising knock of 204 runs from 246 balls was laced with 24 boundaries and to make things even more interesting, plenty of runs came off the middle of the bat.

Elsewhere, there were runs for Murali Vijay (108), Cheteshwar Pujara (83), Ajinkya Rahane (82), Wriddhiman Saha (106*), Ravichandran Ashwin (34) and Ravindra Jadeja (60*). This was Saha’s second Test ton with the first coming in West Indies in St Lucia.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli surpasses Don Bradman, Rahul Dravid after record double ton

India opted to declare their innings in the final session of the second day and had Bangladesh bat out 14 overs. In this short period, the visitors started off brightly but not before losing Soumya Sarkar to a doubtful decision that went to the TV umpire after Kohli opted to go for a review. The original decision said the ball had missed the bat as Saha lept low to take the catch but Ultraedge suggested it had taken a faintest of edges. At close of play, Bangladesh stood at 41/1 and trail by 646 runs with Tamim Iqbal (24*) and Mominul Haque (1*) in the middle.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the proceedings from Day 2 between India and Bangladesh in Hyderabad:

Virat can’t do anything wrong these days it seems! A catch that both keeper and bowler missed, Virat managed to see!!!#IndvBan — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) 10 February 2017

You have to be a realist above all. Mushfiqur living in fantasy land with his field placements. #IndvBan — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 10 February 2017

Well batted @Wriddhipops for his ton. Congrats to skipper @imVkohli for his record double ton. Just taking batting to another level. — Manoj Tiwary (@tiwarymanoj) 10 February 2017

Brilliant Effort from the Indian Batsmen to put up such a big target in the 1st innings. Well Played @Wriddhipops #IndvBan @BCCI — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 10 February 2017

Enjoying Sunbath at home,much like the Indian batsmen have enjoyed the Bangladeshi bowling.#VitaminD Tanki full . pic.twitter.com/DCmcNRnX6s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 10 February 2017

I guess 687 was enough!I know the attack wasn’t the greatest but this would demoralise the opposition. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 February 2017

This one-off Test is proving to be a run scoring haven for the Indian batsmen before possibly a much difficult proposition in facing Australia later in the month.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd