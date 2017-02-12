India vs Bangladesh: India in driver’s seat after putting Bangladesh in a hole

India bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in first innings and took a 299-run lead. (Source: AP) India bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in first innings and took a 299-run lead. (Source: AP)

India spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja once again but their team is a strong position to win a Test match. And both will be crucial as India push for victory on the final day. While Ashwin picked up two wickets, Jadeja managed to pick one for himself.

That reduced Bangladesh to 103 for the loss of three wickets at the end of the fourth day’s play in the one-off Test against India in Hyderabad. They need 356 more runs on the final day of the match to win it. It will be much easier for India as they need only seven wickets on day five to win the only Test. Ashwin and Jadeja will have a lot of work to do.

Day three once again belonged to India as they bowled out Bangladesh for 388 in the first innings just before Lunch and took a 299-run lead. Mushfiqur Rahim made his 5th Test century and was the last batsman dismissed in the Bangladesh innings.

Ashwin became the fastest player to reach 250 Test wickets after he got rid of Mushfiqur. He overtook Dennis Lilliee’s record of 250 wickets in 48 Test as he did it in just 45 Tests.

India declared their second innings at 159 for 4, out of which 158 runs came in the second session alone. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 54 off just 58 balls to help India some quick runs. Virat Kohli (38), Ajinkya Rahane (28) and Jadeja (16 off 10) also helped India post a 459-run total for Bangladesh.

Taskin Ahmed removed the Indian openers early in the innings. But Pujara and Kohli were let the bowlers dominate. Kohli declared the Indian innings during Tea break.

Bangladesh lost their first wicket in the sixth over as Ashwin got the big wicket of Tamim Iqbal after India called for a review after the on-field umpire gave it not out. Tamim got an inside edge onto the pads and straight to Kohli at slips.

Soumya Sarkar and Mominul Haque then struck a 60-run stand and made India work hard for the second wicket. The former was dismissed when he edged a straight delivery from Jadeja to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip. Rahane pulled off a low one-handed catch. He was involved in another dismissal, this time of Mominal.

Ashwin got one to turn and bounce from over the wicket to the left-hander. Mominul got an edge and Rahane this time received a simple catch.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah remained unbeaten at stumps for Bangladesh. The former was batting on 21* while his partner was on 9*.

With the pitching giving little assistance to bowlers, Indian bowlers need to work hard to get the seven Bangladesh wickets on the final day in Hyderabad.

