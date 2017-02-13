India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: Hosts tame Tigers, Twtitterati heap praise

Menu
India continued their winning streak in Test matches by beating Bangladesh by 208 runs with a splendid show in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli-led India continue their red-hot form in Test matches with yet another win.

India continued their winning streak under Virat Kohli by beating Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. With the 208 run win, India extended their unbeaten streak in the longest format of the game to 19 matches with the massive win. As the Tigers folded on the final day in the second session of play, boosted by four wickets each for both the spinners – R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Starting the fifth day on 103/3, Bangladesh had a massive task of chasing 459 runs for the win with even a draw looking difficult. And the Indian spinners continued to do what they’ve been doing best over the past few months – maintain pressure on visiting batsmen and pick wickets at regular intervals. And that record was maintained in Hyderabad too.

The win continued India’s winning run with the last defeat going back to Galle against Sri Lanka in 2015. Since then, Kohli has been leading the Indian setup with his aggressive brand of cricket and decision making in terms of bowling changes and field placement. For the sixth successive series win, Kohli has gone past Sunil Gavaskar’s record of unbeaten streak. Where he has led from the front in his captaincy, his batting has grown leaps and bounds with four double centuries in the last four series while also claiming the most runs in a home season.

Mahmudullah was the only Bangladesh batsman who kept the battle going for a long period but he kept losing companions regularly and the win came soon enough for India as a review on Taskin Ahmed’s leg before was overturned by the TV umpire.

Twitterati praised India and Kohli on the winning run:

With the series won, India will shift their focus to Australia who visit the sub-continent for a four match Test series.

