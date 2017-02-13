India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: How the hosts bagged the win in Hyderabad, watch video

India cruised to victory against Bangladesh on the fifth day in Hyderabad. (Source: AP) India cruised to victory against Bangladesh on the fifth day in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

India made their winning streak in Test matches from 18 to 19 with a 208 run victory against Bangladesh in the one-off Test played in Hyderabad. Chasing a massive 469 runs for the win and three down already going into the fifth day’s play with 356 runs yet to be put together, the ask for the visitors was herculian and it didn’t get any easier with Ishant Sharma producing a sublime spell of seam bowling while R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja brought in variety with their spin bowling tandem.

With 100 overs bowled and Bangladesh sitting on the verge of defeat, Ashwin brought the winning moment for the hosts with plenty of help from technology. As Taskin Ahmed tried to flick a well tossed up delivery, he missed it completely and the ball went on the strike the pad with the Indian team going up for a leg-before appeal. The signal from the middle, after the two umpires conferred, the soft signal is out. The TV umpire would check for a bat-pad and catch on the review but with no hint of bat, the big screen flashed a Not Out. But Virat Kohli had asked for a look on the leg before which the TV umpire didn’t check so there was further wait for the team and the fans. On second look, it suggested that the ball had pitched in line with the leg stump and was straightening to hit the front pad and going on to hit the stumps. With no reason to go for further look, the TV umpire would flash OUT and the win would be sealed.

Indian team would shake hands and there would be no over the top celebrations as was done against New Zealand or England with the series encompassing only one Test and the opposition not of the highest quality.

However, for India, things are expected to get much tougher with next opponents in Australia at the end of the month with the first Test in Pune starting Feb 23.

