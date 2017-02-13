India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: Virat Kohli, R Ashwin spend time with visitors after win

Virat Kohli signed autographs for the Bangladesh players after the win. (Source: Facebook) Virat Kohli signed autographs for the Bangladesh players after the win. (Source: Facebook)

It seems like Virat Kohli is turning out to be more than just a superstar batsman. He has now donned the character of being a role-model for the younger generation not only in India but also for promising cricketers around the world. This was evident after members of the Bangladesh team got their jerseys signed by the India captain after the one-off Test in Hyderabad on Monday. This despite the fact that Bangladesh were on the receiving end of a 208 run defeat.

Soumya Sarkar and off-spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz had their jerseys signed as they met Kohli in the dressing room at the end of play. They also clicked selfies with the star batsman. Meanwhile, 19-year-old off-Hasan who has enjoyed a sharp rise in cricket chatted with R Ashwin to pick up a few tools of the trade. Ashwin finished the second innings with 4/73.

On the field, Ashwin got the match ball signed by Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim. During the Test, Ashwin picked up his 250th Test wicket.

The dressing room camaraderie is a thing which has been growing in the recent past. When India lost the semi-final in World T20 to West Indies, the teams exchanged pleasantries.

Dwayne Bravo was spotted clicking a picture with MS Dhoni while Kohli too clicked selfies with Chris Gayle and Carlos Brathwaite. He also handed Brathwaite a signed jersey that he wore during the semi-finals.

Again, in the recently concluded India-England test series, Kohli went up to 20-year-old Haseeb Hameed and congratulated him for his courageous performance as the youngster batted with an injured finger. After the match the duo met in the dressing room where Kohli shared a few batting tips with the future England star. Hameed later tweeted about this meet as a great moment.

Earlier, in 2015 Virat Kohli had also presented Kumar Sangakkara a shirt signed from the Indian cricketers during a special ceremony to bid goodbye to the Sri Lankan cricketer.

