India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: Virat Kohli-led India continue to set record books on fire

India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs in Hyderabad on Monday, and registered their sixth series win on the trot in the process. This was the best ever series sequence for the Indian unit, and the best ever by any Asian side. India’s sixth series win is still behind Australia and England’s tally of nine series wins. While Australia achieved the feat during the period 2005-08, England’s dream run came way back in 1884-1891.

For the young Indian unit, it has been a season to remember so far. The Kohli-led unit has never looked back and have continued to produce consistent results series after series. It started during the tour of Sri Lanka and has continued till the one-off Test against Bangladesh. India would hope for more of the same when they clash with Australia in the much-awaited four-Test series starting in Pune on February 23.

In the 23 Tests he has led the country, Kohli has managed to register 15 wins. He is second on the list for most wins after these many matches and is tied with Michael Vaughan and Ricky Ponting. Steve Waugh leads the charts with 17 wins and India’s former Test captain MS Dhoni is third with 14 wins.

It was another good day for the Indian bowlers as they fired on all cylinders to bundle out Bangladesh on the fifth and final day. R Ashwin was again among the wickets and his four-wicket haul in the second innings took his wickets tally to 254. Ashwin leads the way when it comes to most wickets after playing 45 Tests. South Africa speedster Dale Steyn is second on the list with 232 scalps and former Australia seamer Dennis Lilee is third with 230 wickets.

As a team, it is turning out to be a brilliant season for India as they are yet to taste defeat in their last 19 matches. They have managed to win 15 and have drawn four.

