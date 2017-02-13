India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: Virat Kohli first Indian skipper to win six consecutive Test series

Virat Kohli has got his fifth Man of the Match award in Tests, his first against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has got his fifth Man of the Match award in Tests, his first against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights on the fifth and final day of the one-off cricket Test between India and Bangladesh on Monday.

# India have registered their seventh win in nine Tests vs Bangladesh (drawn two) at a winning % 77.77.

# Virat Kohli is the first Indian skipper to win six consecutive Test series between 2015 and 2017 — one each vs Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh.

# India’s sequence of 19 matches without a loss is the fifth best in Test history next only to West Indies (27 between 1982 and 1984), England (26 between 1968 and 1971), Australia (25 between 1946 and 1951) and Australia (22 between 2005 and 2008).

# Kohli has played 19 Tests without a loss as captain (15 victories and four drawn) and it is an Indian record, obliterating the 18 by Sunil Gavaskar (6 victories & 12 drawn) between January 1976 and January 1980. Kapil Dev had led India in 17 consecutive Tests (4 wins, one tied & 12 drawn) between September 1985 and March 1987.

# Kohli has got his fifth Man of the Match award in Tests — his first vs Bangladesh.

# Kohli, as Test skipper, enjoys winning percentage of 65.21 (15 wins, two defeats and six drawn games out of 23). His percentage is the best among the Indian skippers, who have led in atleast five Tests.

# Kohli’s splendid tally of fifteen Test wins is the joint second highest number of victories after 23 Tests Steve Waugh has 17 victories. Ricky Ponting, Michael Vaughan and Kohli have 15 wins each.

# For the first time under Kohli’s leadership, India have won five Tests — four Tests vs England — one each at Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Mumbai & Chennai, and the just concluded Hyderabad Test vs Bangladesh.

# The Test has produced 1484 runs for the loss of 30 wickets, establishing a record for the highest run aggregate between the two teams — a record in India-Bangladesh Test, surpassing 1199 for 38 wickets at Chittagong in January 2010.

# Mahmudullah (64) has posted his third fifty vs India in Tests — his first two were 96 not out at Dhaka and 69 at Chittagong — both in January 2010. Overall, this was his 13th fifty in Tests.

# Since posting 67 vs South Africa at Chittagong in July 2015, the above innings is Mahmudullah’s first fifty in eleven innings in Tests. In his previous ten innings, his highest was 47 vs England at Dhaka in October 2016.

# Mehedi Hasan Miraz (51 + 23) has posted 74 runs — the most scored by him in a Test match.

# Ashwin has captured 50 wickets at an average of 16.78 runs apiece in 14 innings and became the third Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (94 at 22.39) & Bishan Singh Bedi (60 at 14.46) to complete 50 wickets or more in 4th innings in Tests.

# Ashwin’s magnificent strike rate of 39.3 is the best among the 18 bowlers who have captured at least 50 wickets in the fourth innings.