India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: Ishant Sharma’s animated send-off to Sabbir Rahman goes viral, watch video

The on-field rivalry between India and Bangladesh has been a topic of hot debate amidst the cricketing fraternity for quite sometime now. A new chapter was added to this on Monday afternoon when India pacer Ishant Sharma gave Bangladeshi middle order batsman Sabbir Rahman a near-perfect sending off in the one-off Test in Hyderabad.

In the first session of Day 5, Bangladesh showed a lot of determination as they weathered the early storm and blocked the Indian bowling attack. The pitch too wasn’t being helpful either. So skipper Virat Kohli introduced Ishant Sharma for a breakthrough and the lanky seamer responded with a lively spell.

WATCH: Ishant’s send-off to Rahman

It all began when the tall pacer from Delhi, who has the knack of staring down at opponents, did the same in the 69th over of the match. However, Sabbir Rahman stared right back. This spurred on Ishant who then gestured Sabbir to watch the ball, play his cricket and keep shut.

However, in his very next over (71), Ishant trapped Sabbir lbw as the ball hit him low on the back leg, near the knee-roll. The batsman was caught napping at the crease, after the ball swung in, as he moved neither in front nor back and was caught plumb in front of the wickets.

A nice sending off was in order for Sabbir as Ishant seemingly used some of his choicest expletives. With his tail up Ishant then channelized his aggression in the right direction to pick up the crucial wicket of Mahmudullah.

It may be recalled here that Ishant Sharma has been fined earlier for indulging in sledging and crossing the limits. In 2015 he was fined 65% of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct after he had given send-offs to Lahiru Thirimanne and Dinesh Chandimal in the Colombo Test.

However, his aggressive bowling after recovering from an injury will be a massive boost for skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the Australian series. He ended with figures of 2/40 in the second innings as India won by 208 runs.

Interestingly, after the match, Ishant said that being the No 1 Test team meant that the bowlers had to show a certain level of aggression and added “you have to be rude in some manners and that is what we are doing.”

