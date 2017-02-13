India vs Bangladesh Test 2017: Day-by-day account as India extend unbeaten Test run to 19

Ishant Sharma bowled a mesmerising spell of seam bowling on the fifth day to aid India’s win. (Source: PTI) Ishant Sharma bowled a mesmerising spell of seam bowling on the fifth day to aid India’s win. (Source: PTI)

India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test in Hyderabad and set up nicely for the upcoming series against Australia which begins on Feb 23. In this contest, though, which India dominated from the word go – including the toss – things barely looked tricky for the home side. Bangladesh only offered some resistance and fight on Day 4 but that was only a case of prolonging the inevitable – an India win.

Day 1: After winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat first on a pitch that looked even for both bowlers and batsmen. And Indian batsmen flourished with runs galore despite a glitch in the opening department once again. At the end of the day, Kohli and opener Murali Vijay had trounced a hapless Bangladesh attack with tons to their name as the hosts reached a commanding 356/3 at close of play. There were runs from Cheteshwar Pujara (83) too to set up a comfortable position when Kohli walked down into the middle. REPORT: Of bonding and bondage

Day 2: Records and pulsating knocks go hand-in-hand with Kohli. And that trend continued on day two of the Test as the Indian skipper raised his arms after the double century. It would have been a great feat for a batsman in form but Kohli is arguably in the form of his life. This was his fourth Test double century in as many series starting in West Indies and then on home pitches against New Zealand, England and now Bangladesh. He found good support from Wriddhiman Saha who bagged his second Test century. As India declared for a record 687/6 to set the hosts up for a possible quick wrap up of the Test, Bangladesh didn’t have the best start to lose Soumya Sarkar early on. At close they stood at 41/1. REPORT: Don and dusted by Virat Kohli

Day 3: Bangladesh kept the fight going against India with half centuries from Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan as they moved along to 322 for six at the close of play. The experienced pairing of Shakib and Mushfiqur added 107 runs for the fifth-wicket before the latter joined forces with youngster Mehedi for the seventh-wicket that further frustrated India’s bowlers. REPORT: India stay ahead after slugfest

Day 4: Indian bowlers produced the goods early on to have Bangladesh reeling by dismissing them for 388 runs and thus taking a 299 run lead. Then batting again, India had a simple plan to put runs and put them quickly to give the bowlers enough time to get the win. After putting 159/4 on the board with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a rapid 54 from 58 balls, India chose to declare at the Tea break and give the bowlers four sessions to get the win. In the final session of play, Bangladesh lost three wickets while scoring 103 runs as Ashwin picked up two wickets and Jadeja one. REPORT: Tiger burns to give Bangladesh glimmer of hope

Day 5: Going into the final day, the equation was simple for India. They needed seven runs and the runs required was too steep at the juncture. With Ishant Sharma bowling a deadly spell, Bangladesh were always on their toes. And then there was the spin threat provided by Jadeja and Ashwin which made things even more difficult. Despite Mahmudullah scoring a fifty, the win was sealed in the second session just after the 100 overs were up and Bangladesh had reached 250.

