Nidahas Trophy 2018, India vs Bangladesh Preview: After faulty start, India look to bounce back against Bangladesh

India will look to bounce back in the tri-series against Bangladesh. (AP) India will look to bounce back in the tri-series against Bangladesh. (AP)

Before the start of the T20I tri-series between India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India were touted to be the favourites to clinch the series. But the opening match of the tri-series between India and Sri Lanka shocked the visitors after they were defeated convincingly by 5 wickets by a team they had dominated in the past few months across all formats. The top order comprising of skipper Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina got off to a faulty start, while the bowling line-up of Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat and Vijay Shankar failed to restrain the home side from chasing down the competitive total of 175.

Now, with India gearing up to take on Bangladesh on Thursday, the side will be hoping to make a comeback and get their first win in the series. The two teams have met 5 times before in the format, all of which have been won by India. But after already suffering a surprise loss, India would be cautious to go against a team that almost ended their journey in the T20 World Cup 2016. The last time the two teams met, India had picked up a victory in the final ball by a single run, and Rohit Sharma would hope for a much more comfortable encounter than that.

Bangladesh, who lost the T20I series 2-0 against Sri Lanka last month, are bound to be low on confidence. The absence of regular skipper Shakib Al-Hasan, who has been ruled out due to injury will further dent their morale. Mahmudullah, who has taken charge of the team in Shakib’s absence, will look to make the most of India’s defeat and will hope that his side can spring up another surprise for a younger Indian team.

Sharma, on the other hand, might look to make some changes in the team. With Yuzvendra Chahal being picked up for runs in the first T20I, Axar Patel might get a chance to play. KL Rahul, who was not included in the playing XI against Sri Lanka, could also return to the side to boost up the middle order. He would also hope that he could give a strong start at the top with the bat and ensure that India makes most of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay overs.

Jaydev Unadkat who recorded figures of 35/1 in 3 overs at an economy of 11.67 and Shardul Thakur who gave away 42 runs in 3.3 overs at an economy of 12.00, will have to learn from their mistakes in the first T20I and have to maintain tighter line and lengths. Both the seamers bowled fuller and wider to Sri Lankan batsmen and were punished heavily. Sharma has to ensure that the duo restricts Bangladesh batsmen and do not let allow them to flex their muscles in the middle. It is not a do-or-die match for India, but a defeat against Bangladesh, would certainly make things more difficult for them in the series.

