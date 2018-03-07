Nidahas Trophy 2018, India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy T20I will be played on Wednesday. (AP Photo) India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy T20I will be played on Wednesday. (AP Photo)

India did not get the start they would have liked in the Nidahas Trophy 2018. In the first game, India lost to Sri Lanka by five wickets. But now India have a chance to regroup and get the win against Bangladesh, an opposition who they face in the 2nd T20I on Thursday. They are playing the game at the same ground as the first T20I. This match will be an opportunity for India to get 2 points on the table but it won’t be easy. Bangladesh are an improved side and will post a big challenge for India. With the absence of star powers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, the youngsters will have a big task at hand.

When is India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I will be played on Thursday, March 8, 2018. This will be the second T20I of the Tri-Nation series between the three teams.

Where is India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The first game of the series was also played here.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I start?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST. The coverage of India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I?

India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on Jio Tv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

