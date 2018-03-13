India vs Bangladesh T20 Live Cricket Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018: When and where to watch IND vs BAN T20 Live

India will face Bangladesh in the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy on Wednesday. (AP) India will face Bangladesh in the 5th T20I of the Nidahas Trophy on Wednesday. (AP)

After losing the first T20I against Sri Lanka, India have bounced back strongly in the Nidahas Trophy T20I tri-series. The side led by Rohit Sharma went on to defeat Bangladesh by 6 wickets, after which they defeated the hosts by 6 wickets on Monday. With two consecutive victories in the series, India are on the verge of making it to the final of the tri-series. India will take on Bangladesh for the second time in the series on Wednesday and will look to continue their winning run to seal a spot in the final. Bangladesh, who managed to chase down the total of 215 in their previous encounter against Sri Lanka, will be confident too, to get another win.

When is India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy?

India vs Bangladesh T20I in the Nidahas Trophy will be played on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. This will be the fifth T20I of the tri-nation series between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh.

Where is India vs Bangladesh T20I?

India vs Bangladesh T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. All the matches of the series are being played at the same ground.

What time does India vs Bangladesh T20I start?

India vs Bangladesh T20I begins at 07:00 PM IST. The coverage of India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh T20I?

India vs Bangladesh T20I will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20I?

India vs Bangladesh T20I live streaming will be available on Jio Tv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

