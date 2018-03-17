India vs Bangladesh T20 Live Cricket Streaming Nidahas Trophy 2018 final: When and where to watch IND vs BAN T20 final Live

India will face Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy on Sunday. (AP) India will face Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy on Sunday. (AP)

After a tense clash against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh have made it to the final of the T20I Nidahas Trophy tri-series. The side led by Shakib Al Hasan will clash against India on Sunday at R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo for the trophy. India, who have won their last three T20Is easily will be confident to take on a side they have defeated twice before. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be filled with renewed energy after another thrilling victory against the hosts in the virtual semifinal clash by two wickets. The two teams will be eager to win the trophy and not make any mistakes in the final.

When is India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final?

India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final will be played on Sunday, March 18, 2018. This will be the final T20I of the tri-nation series between Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh. The hosts Sri Lanka failed to reach the final.

Where is India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final?

India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. All the matches of the series are being played at the same ground.

What time does India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final start?

India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final begins at 07:00 PM IST. The coverage of India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy final will begin on the broadcasting channel from 06:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final?

India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final?

India vs Bangladesh T20I Nidahas Trophy final live streaming will be available on Jio Tv. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

