India vs Bangladesh: Spinners put India closer to win despite Mahmudullah fight

Once again, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took India closer to victory on the fifth day of the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Both spinners picked a wicket each to reduce Bangladesh to 202 for 5 at Lunch.

But Bangladesh are not going down without a fight. Mahmudullah kept Bangladesh’s hopes alive with an unbeaten 126-ball 58. He shared an unbeaten 40-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Sabbir Rahman, who was batting on 18.

Bangladesh are still 257 runs away from win in Hyderabad and they have two sessions to reach the target. India need five wickets. At stumps on day four, India had Bangladesh at 103 for 3 from 35 overs after having set a target of 459.

India began the day with Jadeja and Umesh Yadav bowling from the two ends. Jadej was trying to exploit the rough of the pitch while Umesh was preparing for the reverse swing. Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah did have a tough time early on the it was only the four over of the day that the former fell to Jadeja.

A good-length delivery from Jadeja kicked off the rough and hit Shakib’s gloves and ricocheted off his thigh for a simple catch to Cheteshwar Pujara at short-leg.

Ashwin was only brought into the attack after an hour of play and he did not take time to begin his assault on the batsmen.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 127 in the first innings, once again was going good and came down the pitch to hit Ashwin for a big shot. Missed. Second ball was sent over mid-off for four. But he tried doind it again off Ashwin and had to pay the price.

Mushfiqur, who had shared a 56-run stand till then with Mahmudullah, mistimed a shot and threw away his wicket with a soft catch to Jadeja at mid-off. That was Ashwin’s third wicket of the second innings.

Mahmudullah and Sabbir went for their shots in the final half hour before Lunch and got some quick runs for Bangladesh, a fitting end to an entertaining first session.

