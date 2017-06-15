Shikhar Dhawan moves past Sourav Ganguly as India’s highest run-getter in Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan scored 46 for India against Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters) Shikhar Dhawan scored 46 for India against Bangladesh. (Source: Reuters)

During his innings of 46 runs against Bangladesh in the semi-final of ICC Champions trophy 2017, India opener Shikhar Dhawan became the highest run-getter for India in the tournament’s history. The left-handed opener overtook former India captain Sourav Ganguly. He also become the first player to score more than 300 runs in two different editions of the tournament.

In another instance, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of fastest cricketer to 1, 000 runs in ICC one-day international events. So far, Dhawan took 16 innings to achieve the feat while Tendulkar did the same in 18 innings. Ganguly had scored the same in 20 innings.

Dhawan now has 680 runs from nine Champions trophy matches in two editions. Ganguly is second with 665 runs. Rahul Dravid with 627 and Sachin Tendulkar with 441 runs are third and fourth respectively.

The Indian opener has scored three centuries and three fifties in the two Champions Trophy tournaments he has played. He scored two hundred in the last edition and one in the ongoing editions.

Dhawan broke Ganguly’s record when he reaced 32 in India’s chase against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy semi-final at Edgbaston. India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to enter the final of the tournament where they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

In the previous edition in 2013, Dhawan had scored 363 runs from five matches which was the highest in that tournament. He was awarded the man-of-the-series as well. In the ongoing edition, he has hit 317 runs from four matches.

