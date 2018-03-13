India vs Bangladesh: India look to continue winning run to seal final berth in tri-series

Shardul Thakur recorded figures of 4/27 against Sri Lanka in the 4th T20I. (AP) Shardul Thakur recorded figures of 4/27 against Sri Lanka in the 4th T20I. (AP)

India started the T20I tri-series on a negative note. In Virat Kohli’s absence, the side began by losing the first match against Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, with an insipid bowling performance. But the Men in Blue bounced back in the next two T20Is, first defeating Bangladesh by 6 wickets and then displaying an all round performance to triumph against the home side by 6 wickets on Monday to clinch their second consecutive win.

As India get ready for their fourth match in the tri-series against Bangladesh on Wednesday, their eyes will be set on continuing their winning run to seal the final berth. The side is positioned on top of the table at the moment with +0.210 net run rate, and a defeat will not put them out of contention for playing the final. But if India fail to clinch the win, they will be dependent on the fixture between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for their future in the competition.

India are bound to be cautious going against Bangladesh who will be coming into the match after chasing down a mammoth 215 runs at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo against Sri Lanka and will be more confident than before. The team is not likely to experiment too much with the playing XI which means Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj, who have not yet been featured in the series so far, might not get a chance to play again.

With Dinesh Karthik playing an unbeaten 39 runs off 25 balls, his position in the team remains fixed. KL Rahul, who came in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant against Sri Lanka, looked more comfortable in the middle than the left-handed batsman, before he was dismissed by an unfortunate hit-wicket on 18. His return might also put Pant out of contention in the playing XI.

The big puzzle which India would look to solve before the match would be Rohit Sharma’s form. The skipper has managed to score just 28 runs in three T20Is in the series and has failed to give a good start to India. With his struggles, the side might look to turn to Rahul to do the opening while Sharma could come out in the middle to bat.

India’s bowling line-up comprising of in-form Shardul Thakur with crafty Washinton Sundar and experienced Yuzvendra Chahal looks pretty sorted. The only glitch in the team remains the form of Jaydev Unadkat, who has been expensive throughout the series, giving away 106 runs in 10 overs in the series with only 5 wickets at an average of 21.20 and an economy rate of 10.6. India may bring Mohammed Siraj, who in spite of his experience, has more pace on the bowl than the Saurashtra seamer.

Bangladesh, who will be looking for their second win in the series, will once again rely on Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim who took their side to a big win against Sri Lanka. An inexperienced Indian bowling line up gives them the perfect opportunity to once again show their form with the bat and pull off another surprise victory.

