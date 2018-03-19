Something other-worldly about Dinesh Karthik’s innings, says Shakib Al Hasan

Dinesh Karthik took India past the winning line with a dazzling finish against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik took India past the winning line with a dazzling finish against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

Soumay Sarkar stepped up to defend 12 runs in the final over of the Nidahas Trophy against India on Sunday. With five wickets gone, it looked like the game belonged more to Bangladesh than it did to India. An over prior, the equation was strongly in favour of Bangladesh with India needing 34 runs from 12 balls. But, the arrival of Dinesh Karthik to the crease changed the complexion of the match.

With India needing five runs to win off the last ball, Karthik hit a remarkable six over cover to begin celebrations in the Men in Blue dressing room. “I didn’t tell [Soumya] anything in particular,” Shakib said. “It is better not to tell a bowler [too much]. I just told him to take his time. Sometimes you can rush into a delivery and then miss your length. I think he bowled very well for three overs and in fact I can’t really blame anyone; we just had two bad overs. I am not blaming anyone. I am really proud of the team’s bowling and fielding effort.”

After 18 overs, as Rubel Hossain readied himself, his figures read 3-0-13-2, but new man in Karthik wasted no time in making his intentions clear. A six, four, six and four later, the figures had been refreshed to 4-0-35-2 and had significantly helped India’s chase. Many wondered why Shakib opted to use Hossain for the penultimate over rather than the bigger pressure situation in the final over. The skipper had an explanation behind the decision: “When Mustafizur [Rahman] bowled that brilliant over [the 18th, featuring one wicket and just one leg bye], India were left needing [34] off the last two overs. Rubel was our best bowler today after the way he bowled his first three overs. I believed in him. I thought even if he bowled badly, he would go for 15 runs.”

“I would have 20 runs to play with [in the final over], which would have given Soumya some cushion. This was why I brought Rubel for the 19th over.”

Even with the bowlers going for big runs in the final two overs, Shakib credited Karthik for turning the game on its head. “He (Rubel) didn’t miss [his lengths] by much. I don’t know many batsmen who can hit a six off the first ball, and then keep hitting the boundaries. There are very few instances in history. There was something other-worldly about it. Rubel got a bit nervous after going for 10 runs off the first two balls. I still feel that I will back him the next time such a situation comes.”

Bangladesh can take solace from making the final in the tournament comprising the top-ranked side in the world and the home side and almost winning the trophy. But Shakib summed up the difference fittingly, “It is like the difference between scoring 99 and 100. Being trophy-less is pretty much the same thing.”

