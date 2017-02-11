India vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim survives close run out, watch video

Mushfiqur Rahim tested Ravindra Jadeja’s fierce left arm while trying to steal a single. (Source: BCCI) Mushfiqur Rahim tested Ravindra Jadeja’s fierce left arm while trying to steal a single. (Source: BCCI)

During the third day’s play in the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh, TV umpire Chris Gaffaney had a tough decision to make in the 50th over of the Bangladesh inning. Batting in reply to India’s nearly-demoralising 687/6, the visitors endured tough time in the morning as the seamers bowled to perfection especially Umesh Yadav who got the ball to reverse swing and kept the batsmen second guessing themselves. It also helped create plenty of pressure on the Bangladesh batting lineup which the Indian bowlers made the most of.

And that pressure shifted to the third umpire in the 50th over when Gaffaney was required to make a tough decision on whether a run-out call resulted in an ‘Out’ or a ‘Not Out’ decision to flash on the big screen.

With R Ashwin bowling to Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh player drove to mid-off and immediately went for a single. At the other end, Mushfiqur was less certain of the decision to go for a run and was slow to get off his mark. And with Ravindra Jadeja on the fielding end aided by his bullet left arm throw, it was always going to be touch and go and that is what transpired. Mushfiqur needed to dive and because of that, the bat lost its control and jumped up in the air as he dragged himself full length. The bat jumps up with the edge side on the ground and it is a tough call to make with both the bails being disloged by Wriddhiman Saha and bat nearly reaching in at the same time.

There is hint of the shoulder of the bat being on the line or over the line when the bails come off. Tough to be absolutely and that possibly played in the umpire’s mind when he flashed ‘Not Out’. What do you think, out or not out?

