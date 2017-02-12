India vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim hundred but advantage India in Hyderabad

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 127 runs for Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Mushfiqur Rahim scored 127 runs for Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

It is worth mentioning that R Ashwin is now the fastest bowler to take 250 Test wickets. He has achieved the feat three matches ahead of anyone else (Dennis Lillie did it in 48 matches). And when he achieved this milestone by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim, he also picked the last wicket of Bangladesh wicket.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 388 shortly before Lunch on day four of the Hyderabad Test and that gave India a 299-run lead after the first innings. India did not enforce the follow-on, and played an over Lunch. Murali Vijay picked up a single and that helped India take the lead to 300.

But before this, Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim scored 127, his fifth Test hundred, and he continued to help Bangladesh move closer to India first innings total of 687 for 6 but they were bowled out for 388.

It was a great start for India as Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled off a brilliant delivery to bowled Mehedi Hasan Miraz for 51 in the first over of the day, ending his 87-run partnership with Mushfiqur.

Taijul Islam was the next to fall as Umesh Yadav got one to bounce and that took the a brush off Taijul’s gloves on its way to the wicket-keeper.

Taskin Ahmed (8) made India work hard for his wicket but Ravindra Jadeja had him caught at slips. And shortly after, Ashwin took the record wicket. Mushfiqur was caught by Saha down the leg-side. He faced 262 deliveries and hit 16 fours as well as two sixes.