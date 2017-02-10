India vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim fails ridiculously as wicket-keeper, Wriddhiman Saha reaps reward

Wriddhiman Saha tried a big shot but missed the ball. Wriddhiman Saha tried a big shot but missed the ball.

The last two days of Test cricket haven’t been the best for Mushfiqur Rahim. Playing a Test for the first time in India, Bangladesh have had a difficult time matching India’s dominance. Mushfiqur in particular had a frustrating time as captain and as a wicket-keeper.

After his shocking review on day one, Mushfiqur had another funny moment in Hyderabad as he missed an easy stumping chance off Wriddhiman Saha. There is no way a keeper should have missed it but the Bangladesh captain did and it was embarrassing.

Saha, early in his innings, tried to hit one out of the park. He came down the pitch and tried the big shot but missed it completely. Mushfiqur did well to collect and instantly went to remove the bails. Saha had lost hopes of making it back to the crease.

But the wicket-keeper missed to remove the bails at the first attempt. Saha did bring his bat down but Mushfiqur had dislodged the bails. Saha thought he was out but then realised that the wicket-keeper had missed the stumping on the first attempt that might have given him a reprieve and that is exactly what happened.

Saha was given not out by the third umpire as he had grounded his bat before Rahim removed the bails. Bangladesh had to pay for this missed chance as Saha scored an unbeaten century and India piled up 687 runs in the first innings.

Bangladesh fielding in Hyderabad was not great as they dropped many catches and even ground stops.

