India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India play Bangladesh in their semi-final clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It is the second time that the two teams meet in the knockout stage of an ICC tournament with the last time being in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final. India won that match by 109 runs. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza had said that Bangladesh should consider themselves lucky to even be in the knockout stages of the tournament. They do come into the match with nothing to lose. Bangladesh were one of the favourites to be the first team to be knocked out at the group stage. Instead, they have, progressed ahead of New Zealand and Australia.

India, on the other hand, are the defending champions and are expected to defend their title. It is hence clear that Virat Kohli’s men are favourites to win the match but the Champions Trophy has thrown quite a few surprises in the past week, Bangladesh’s presence in the semi-final being one of them.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh?

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh will be played on June 14, 2017.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh?

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh begins at 3:00 PM IST (Thursday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Bangladesh live?

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

